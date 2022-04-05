Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 for 292 Grade 4 Posts: Apply Online @jssbsurguja.cgstate.gov.in, 8th pass can apply

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for Grade 4 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 16:20 IST
JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022
JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022:  Junior Staff Selection Board, Surguja (JSSB) has released a notification for Ward Boy/ Aaya, OT Attendant, OPD Attendant, Attendant NRC, Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, Dhobi, Cook, Mess Servant under Grade 4. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 20 April 2022 till 11.59 PM. The last date for correcting mistakes in the application form is 21 April to 23 April 2022.

The board is going to fill up 294 vacancies in Grade 4.  Candidates are advised to go through the notification and ensure their eligibility before submitting their applications. Let's have a look at the latest JSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification Details.  

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 April 2022
  • Correction in online application form: 21 April to 23 April 2022

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies - 294

  • Ward Boy/ Aaya - 211 Posts
  • OT Attendant - 15 Posts
  • OPD Attendant - 6 Posts
  • Attendant NRC - 1 Post
  • Peon - 20 Posts
  • Chowkidar - 15 Posts
  • Sweeper - 11 Posts
  • Dhobi - 4 Posts
  • Cook - 7 Posts
  • Mess Servant - 2 Posts

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be 8th passed from a recognized Board.

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Minimum 18 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms.)

Download JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Application Procedure

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 20 April 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JSSB Surguja Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Unreserved Category- Rs. 250/-
  • OBC - Rs. 200/-
  • SC/ST - Rs. 150/-

FAQ

What is the qualification required for JSSB Grade 4 Recruitment 2022?

8th passed.

What is the last date of online application for JSSB Grade 4 Recruitment 2022?

20 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for JSSB Grade 4 Recruitment 2022?

294.
