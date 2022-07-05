JSSC JE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @jssc.nic.in: Download PDF Here

JSSC JE Answer Key 2022 PDF has been released by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on the official website i.e. jssc.nic.in: Download From Here.

JSSC JE Answer Key 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download JSSC JTGLCC Answer Key by visiting the official website - jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination 2021 (JTGLCCE-2022) was held on 03 July 2022.. JSSC JE Admit Card Link is available in this article below:

JSSC JE Answer Key Objection Link:

The commission is also inviting objections from the candidates. Candidates who have objections can submit via email to claimquestions@jsscjharkhand.com. The objections are invited from 05 July to 11 July 2022.

How to Download JSSC JE Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the commission - jssc.nic.in Click on the link Tentative Answer Key of JDLCCE-2021 Enter your Application Number and Password Download JSSC JE Answer Key PDF

JSSC JE Result will be declared after analyzing all the objections. A total of 285 candidates will be recruited as Junior Engineers in the trade of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical.