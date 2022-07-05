JSSC JE Answer Key 2022 (Out) @jssc.nic.in: Download PDF Here

JSSC JE Answer Key 2022 PDF has been released by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on the official website i.e. jssc.nic.in: Download From Here.

Updated: Jul 5, 2022 19:08 IST
JSSC JE Answer Key 2022
JSSC JE Answer Key 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download JSSC JTGLCC Answer Key by visiting the official website - jssc.nic.in.

Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination 2021 (JTGLCCE-2022) was held on 03 July 2022.. JSSC JE Admit Card Link is available in this article below:

JSSC JE Answer Key Download Link

Subject Question Booklet Series Tentative Answer Key
GENERAL ENGINEERING (PAPER-I) A B C D Answer Key
Agriculture (PAPER-II) A B C D Answer Key
Civil (PAPER-II) A B C D Answer Key
Electrical (PAPER-II) A B C D Answer Key
Mechanical (PAPER-II) A B C D Answer Key

JSSC JE Answer Key Objection Link:

The commission is also inviting objections from the candidates. Candidates who have objections can submit via email to  claimquestions@jsscjharkhand.com. The objections are invited from 05 July to 11 July 2022.

How to Download JSSC JE Answer Key 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of the commission - jssc.nic.in
  2. Click on the link Tentative Answer Key of JDLCCE-2021
  3. Enter your  Application Number  and Password
  4. Download JSSC JE Answer Key PDF

JSSC JE Result will be declared after analyzing all the objections. A total of 285 candidates will be recruited as Junior Engineers in the trade of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical.

