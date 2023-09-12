JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on jssc.nic.in; Apply Online From September 26

JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification Out:  JSSC has invited online application for the the 444 Lady Supervisor posts on its  official website. Check pdf, selection process, eligibility and others. 

Get all information regarding the JSSC Lady Supervisor Exam 2023 here.
Get all information regarding the JSSC Lady Supervisor Exam 2023 here.

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023 on its official website. A total of 444 posts of Lady Supervisor are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 25, 2023. The application process will commence on September 26, 2023 at JSSC-https://jssc.nic.in.
 

 JSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: September 26, 2023
  • Closing date of application: October 25, 2023

 JSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Lady Supervisor-444

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization     Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
Post Name     Lady Supervisor
Vacancies     444
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Jharkhand
Opening Date for Online Application September 26, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  October 25, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  21 to 35 Yrs
Official Website     jssc.nic.in

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 

Lady Supervisor: Candidates should have Graduate in subjects including Psychology, Sociology and Home Science. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

Career Counseling

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix Level 

  • Pay Matrix Level-6
  • 35,400-112400/-

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum-21
 Check the notification link for relaxation in upper age limit. 

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
 

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts

How To Apply JSSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website jssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link Application Forms’ tab on the homepage.
  •  3: Now fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee.
  • Step 4: After that, submit and download the completed form.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

FAQ

When will JSSC Lady Supervisor 2023 apply online start?

The JSSC Lady Supervisor 2023 apply online process will start from September 26, 2023.

When was the JSSC Lady Supervisor recruitment 2023 released?

The JSSC Lady Supervisor notification was released on September 9, 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next