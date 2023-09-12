JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on jssc.nic.in; Apply Online From September 26

JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: JSSC has invited online application for the the 444 Lady Supervisor posts on its official website. Check pdf, selection process, eligibility and others.

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023 on its official website. A total of 444 posts of Lady Supervisor are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 25, 2023. The application process will commence on September 26, 2023 at JSSC-https://jssc.nic.in.



JSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: September 26, 2023

Closing date of application: October 25, 2023

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Lady Supervisor-444

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Post Name Lady Supervisor Vacancies 444 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Jharkhand Opening Date for Online Application September 26, 2023 Last Date for Online Application October 25, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 35 Yrs Official Website jssc.nic.in

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Lady Supervisor: Candidates should have Graduate in subjects including Psychology, Sociology and Home Science.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



JSSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix Level

Pay Matrix Level-6

35,400-112400/-

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum-21

Check the notification link for relaxation in upper age limit.

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply JSSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.