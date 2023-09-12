JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on jssc.nic.in; Apply Online From September 26

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023 on its official website. A total of 444 posts of Lady Supervisor are to be filled through the recruitment drive under Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 25, 2023. The application process will commence on September 26, 2023 at JSSC-https://jssc.nic.in.
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: September 26, 2023
- Closing date of application: October 25, 2023
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Lady Supervisor-444
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)
|Post Name
|Lady Supervisor
|Vacancies
|444
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Jharkhand
|Opening Date for Online Application
|September 26, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|October 25, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|21 to 35 Yrs
|Official Website
|jssc.nic.in
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Lady Supervisor: Candidates should have Graduate in subjects including Psychology, Sociology and Home Science.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Pay Matrix Level
- Pay Matrix Level-6
- 35,400-112400/-
JSSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Minimum-21
Check the notification link for relaxation in upper age limit.
JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply JSSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website jssc.nic.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link Application Forms’ tab on the homepage.
- 3: Now fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee.
- Step 4: After that, submit and download the completed form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential document.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.