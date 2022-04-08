Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JSSC Recruitment 2022 for 701 Industrial Training Officer Posts, Apply Online from 12 April onwards

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on http://jssc.nic.in/ for 701 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 19:12 IST
JSSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of the Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for JSSC Recruitment 2022 from 12 April 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting the online applications is 12 May 2022.

A total of 701 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay Level-6 (35400-112400). Candidates are advised to check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 12 April 2022
  • Last date for submitting the online application forms: 12 May 2022
  • Application Fee: 14 May 2022
  • Last Date to uploading signature and photo: 16 May 2022
  • Correction Date: 17 to 19 May 2022
  • Exam Date: Tentatively in June 

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Department Number of Posts
Computer Operator and Programming Assistant 4
Information Technology 8
Sheetmetal Worker 2
Front Office Assistant 6
Fashion Technology/ Fashion Design & Technology 14
Basic Cosmetology 6
Sewing Technology/ Cutting & Tailoring 10
Draftsman Mechanical 8
Draftsman Civil 6
Mechanic Motor Vehicle 14
Turner 26
Machinist Grinder 2
Wireman 8
Machinist 20
Plumber 10
Mechanic Tractor 2
Surveyor 10
Mechanic Diesel 44
Welder 60
Mechanic General Electronics/ Electronics Mechanic 34
Fitter 122
Electricity 133
Math 74
Drawing 78
Total 701 Posts

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: As per JSSC Norms

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 35 years as of 1st August 2022. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category as given below. 

Category Minimum  Maximum
Reserved Category (Men/Women) 21 years 38 years
OBC 21 years 37 years
Female (Reserved Category, EWS, SC,ST, OBC) 21 years  38 years

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and documentation. 

Official Notification

Apply Online - to active on 12 April 

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates can submit applications through the online mode from jssc.nic.in from 12 April 2022 to 12 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

JSSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • All Other Candidates – Rs.100/-
  • For SC/ ST of Jharkhand – Rs.50/-

FAQ

What is the last date of online application for JSSC Recruitment 2022?

12 May 2022.

What is the starting date of online application for JSSC Recruitment 2022?

12 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through JSSC Recruitment 2022?

701.

