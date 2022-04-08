JSSC Recruitment 2022 for 701 Industrial Training Officer Posts, Apply Online from 12 April onwards

JSSC Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of the Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for JSSC Recruitment 2022 from 12 April 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting the online applications is 12 May 2022.
A total of 701 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Selected candidates will get a salary in the pay Level-6 (35400-112400). Candidates are advised to check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 12 April 2022
- Last date for submitting the online application forms: 12 May 2022
- Application Fee: 14 May 2022
- Last Date to uploading signature and photo: 16 May 2022
- Correction Date: 17 to 19 May 2022
- Exam Date: Tentatively in June
JSSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of the Department
|Number of Posts
|Computer Operator and Programming Assistant
|4
|Information Technology
|8
|Sheetmetal Worker
|2
|Front Office Assistant
|6
|Fashion Technology/ Fashion Design & Technology
|14
|Basic Cosmetology
|6
|Sewing Technology/ Cutting & Tailoring
|10
|Draftsman Mechanical
|8
|Draftsman Civil
|6
|Mechanic Motor Vehicle
|14
|Turner
|26
|Machinist Grinder
|2
|Wireman
|8
|Machinist
|20
|Plumber
|10
|Mechanic Tractor
|2
|Surveyor
|10
|Mechanic Diesel
|44
|Welder
|60
|Mechanic General Electronics/ Electronics Mechanic
|34
|Fitter
|122
|Electricity
|133
|Math
|74
|Drawing
|78
|Total
|701 Posts
JSSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: As per JSSC Norms
JSSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Candidates must be between the age group of 21 to 35 years as of 1st August 2022. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category as given below.
|Category
|Minimum
|Maximum
|Reserved Category (Men/Women)
|21 years
|38 years
|OBC
|21 years
|37 years
|Female (Reserved Category, EWS, SC,ST, OBC)
|21 years
|38 years
JSSC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and documentation.
Apply Online - to active on 12 April
JSSC Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Candidates can submit applications through the online mode from jssc.nic.in from 12 April 2022 to 12 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
JSSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- All Other Candidates – Rs.100/-
- For SC/ ST of Jharkhand – Rs.50/-