JSSC Vacancy 2025: JSSC Teachers Revised Result 2025 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 8, 2025, 16:50 IST

JSSC Vacancy 2025 Result OUT:The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published the revised result for the recruitment of Intermediate Trained Assistant Teachers (Class 1-5) under the JPSTAACCE-2023 drive. This updated result has been released today, September 8, 2025, on the official website- jssc.jharkhand.gov.in. In this article, you’ll find the merit list PDF download, direct link to download the result,etc.

JSSC Vacancy 2025 Result OUT: The JSSSC has released the revised result for the Intermediate Trained Assistant Teachers for the JPSCTAACCE-2023. Previously, when the result was released, it declared 4,817 candidates to be eligible for the document verification stage. But, due to some reasons, the State’s Education Department has directed the JSSC to re-evaluate the results. As a result, the JSSC has initiated a comprehensive review of the result.

How to Check the JSSC Revised Result 2025

Candidates can check the JSSC revised result 2025 by following the simple steps given below:

  • Visit the official JSSC portal: jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

  • On the homepage,go to the “What’s New” section.

  • Click on the link titled “Revised Result of Intermediate Trained Sahayak Aacharya under JPSTAACCE-2023.”

  • A PDF file containing the merit list will open on the new page

  • Use Ctrl + F to search your name or roll number within the document.

  • Download the PDF and save for future reference.

The candidates who have appeared for the JPSTAACCE-2023 can download the revised result PDF given below:

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

