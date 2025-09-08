JSSC Vacancy 2025: JSSC Teachers Revised Result 2025 Out at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

JSSC Vacancy 2025 Result OUT: The JSSSC has released the revised result for the Intermediate Trained Assistant Teachers for the JPSCTAACCE-2023. Previously, when the result was released, it declared 4,817 candidates to be eligible for the document verification stage. But, due to some reasons, the State’s Education Department has directed the JSSC to re-evaluate the results. As a result, the JSSC has initiated a comprehensive review of the result.
Candidates can download their results from the link provided below:
How to Check the JSSC Revised Result 2025
Candidates can check the JSSC revised result 2025 by following the simple steps given below:
Visit the official JSSC portal: jssc.jharkhand.gov.in
On the homepage,go to the “What’s New” section.
Click on the link titled “Revised Result of Intermediate Trained Sahayak Aacharya under JPSTAACCE-2023.”
A PDF file containing the merit list will open on the new page
Use Ctrl + F to search your name or roll number within the document.
Download the PDF and save for future reference.
The candidates who have appeared for the JPSTAACCE-2023 can download the revised result PDF given below:
