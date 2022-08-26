JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Technical Helper Call Letter Here

JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited on energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Candidates can download it from belo.

JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has uploaded the admit card for the mains exam for the post of Technical Helper on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Candidates can download JVVNL Technical Helper Admit Card by visiting the website or the link given below:

JVVNL Technical Mains Exam will be conducted in two parts i.e. Part A- Economic Development, History General & Culture of Rajasthan Awareness and Part B - Tech, of Technical knowledge and skill. The candidates can check the details below:

Subject Topics Number of Question Marks Time Part A- Economic Development, History General & Culture of Rajasthan Awareness General Science 5 5 2 hours Elementary Maths 5 5 Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture & Economic Development, History & Culture of Rajasthan 30 30 Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture &Economic Development, History & Culture of India

and World 10 10 Part B - Tech, of Technical knowledge and skill The standard and syllabus will be

of Technical knowledge and skill

based on the syllabus of ITI/NAC in

the Trades concerned. 100 100 Total 150 150

The Question Paper shall be ‘bilingual’ i.e. both in English & Hindi, but in case of any confusion/ambiguity with regard to interpretation or printing error, the English version of the question shall prevail. The part of Technical Knowledge in pre and main exams shall be common for all trades i.e. Electrician/Lineman! SBA/Wireman/Power Electrician.

There shall be no negative marking

How to Download JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the JVVNL i.e. Click on the link ‘ Download admit card for Technical Helper- III Mains Exam’ Provide your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’ Login into your account Download JVVNL Admit Card Take a printout of the admit card

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the common merit list prepared on the basis of marks secured in the Main examination and the preference of the Company, subject to document verification. There will be no interview