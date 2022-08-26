JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Technical Helper Call Letter Here

JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has uploaded the admit card for the mains exam for the post of Technical Helper on www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. Candidates can download JVVNL Technical Helper Admit Card by visiting the website or the link given below:
JVVNL Mains Admit Card Download Link
JVVNL Technical Mains Exam will be conducted in two parts i.e. Part A- Economic Development, History General & Culture of Rajasthan Awareness and Part B - Tech, of Technical knowledge and skill. The candidates can check the details below:
|Subject
|Topics
|Number of Question
|Marks
|Time
|Part A- Economic Development, History General & Culture of Rajasthan Awareness
|General Science
|5
|5
|2 hours
|Elementary Maths
|5
|5
|Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture & Economic Development, History & Culture of Rajasthan
|30
|30
|Current Affairs, Geography and Natural Resources, Agriculture &Economic Development, History & Culture of India
and World
|10
|10
|Part B - Tech, of Technical knowledge and skill
|The standard and syllabus will be
of Technical knowledge and skill
based on the syllabus of ITI/NAC in
the Trades concerned.
|100
|100
|Total
|150
|150
The Question Paper shall be ‘bilingual’ i.e. both in English & Hindi, but in case of any confusion/ambiguity with regard to interpretation or printing error, the English version of the question shall prevail. The part of Technical Knowledge in pre and main exams shall be common for all trades i.e. Electrician/Lineman! SBA/Wireman/Power Electrician.
There shall be no negative marking
How to Download JVVNL Mains Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of the JVVNL i.e.
- Click on the link ‘ Download admit card for Technical Helper- III Mains Exam’
- Provide your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’
- Login into your account
- Download JVVNL Admit Card
- Take a printout of the admit card
The final selection of the candidates will be based on the common merit list prepared on the basis of marks secured in the Main examination and the preference of the Company, subject to document verification. There will be no interview