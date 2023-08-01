Kannur University Result 2023: Direct Link to Download 1st Semester Merit List at exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in.

Kannur University(KU) Result 2023: The examination authority of Kannur University(KU) has released Results for various UG programs. KU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to enter the register number and aadhaar number. The KU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam.
Kannur University(KU), situated in Kannur, Kerala is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. KU offers 66 UG programs, 44 PG programs, and 3 Certificate /Diploma programs. For students, staff, and faculty members, KU has modern and upgraded facilities.
Kannur University Result 2023 Direct Link
As per the latest update the Kannur University(KU) Result 2023 has been declared for the various UG programs like BA, BSc, BCA, BCom, BBA, BMMC. Check here the direct link for KU, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
|
Kannur University Result 2023
Steps to Check KU Exam Result
Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. You can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KU results.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kannuruniversity.ac.in
- Step 2: Check for the Examination segment
- Step 3: Check for the Result UG/PG segment
- Step 4: Choose the respective course/year
- Step 5: Enter the Register number and Aadhaar number
- Step 6: Check the results and download it
KU BA, BSc, BCA, BBA 2023 Result Links
Check below the course-wise KU Result direct link (Latest).
|
Course
|
KU Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
I Semester BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (2019 - 2022 Admissions) November 2022
|
31-July-2023
|
I Semester BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary (2016-2018 Admissions) November 2022
|
31-July-2023
|
I Semester BSc/BCA C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (2019 - 2022 Admissions) November 2022
|
31-July-2023
|
I Semester BSc/BCA C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary (2016-2018 Admissions) November 2022
|
31-July-2023
|
I Semester BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (2019 - 2022 Admissions) November 2022
|
31-July-2023
|
I Semester BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary (2016-2018 Admissions) November 2022
|
31-July-2023
|
VI Semester Bachelor of Multi Media & Communication(B.M.M.C.) New Gen Course C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023
|
31-July-2023
|
VI Semester BA Social Science(New Gen Course) C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023
|
31-July-2023
|
VI Semester BSc Life Sciences(Zoology) & Computational Biology and BSc Costume and Fashion Designing (New Gen Course) C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023
|
31-July-2023
Kannur University Result 2023 Highlights
|
Kannur University(KU) Highlights
|
University Name
|
Kannur University, Kannur, Kerala
|
Established
|
1996
|
Courses
|
|
KU website Link
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed