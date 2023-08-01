Kannur University Result 2023: Direct Link to Download 1st Semester Merit List at exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in.

Kannur University Result 2023: The Kannur University(KU) has released the BA, BSc, BBA, BCom and other courses result on the official website. Download the PDF from the student login portal available at the official website dauniv.ac.in. The examination authority recently declares the UG program results.

Kannur University(KU) Result 2023: The examination authority of Kannur University(KU) has released Results for various UG programs. KU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to enter the register number and aadhaar number. The KU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam. 

Kannur University(KU), situated in Kannur, Kerala is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. KU offers 66 UG programs, 44 PG programs, and 3 Certificate /Diploma programs. For students, staff, and faculty members, KU has modern and upgraded facilities.

Kannur University Result 2023 Direct Link

As per the latest update the Kannur University(KU) Result 2023 has been declared for the various UG programs like BA, BSc, BCA, BCom, BBA, BMMC. Check here the direct link for KU, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Steps to Check KU Exam Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. You can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KU results.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - kannuruniversity.ac.in
  • Step 2: Check for the Examination segment 
  • Step 3: Check for the Result UG/PG segment 
  • Step 4: Choose the respective course/year 
  • Step 5: Enter the Register number and Aadhaar number
  • Step 6: Check the results and download it 

KU BA, BSc, BCA, BBA 2023 Result Links

Check below the course-wise KU Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

KU Result Dates

Result Links

I Semester BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (2019 - 2022 Admissions) November 2022

31-July-2023

Click here

I Semester BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary (2016-2018 Admissions) November 2022

31-July-2023

Click here

I Semester BSc/BCA C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (2019 - 2022 Admissions) November 2022

31-July-2023

Click here

I Semester BSc/BCA C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary (2016-2018 Admissions) November 2022

31-July-2023

Click here

I Semester BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations (2019 - 2022 Admissions) November 2022

31-July-2023

Click here

I Semester BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary (2016-2018 Admissions) November 2022

31-July-2023

Click here

VI Semester Bachelor of Multi Media & Communication(B.M.M.C.) New Gen Course C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023

31-July-2023

Click here

VI Semester BA Social Science(New Gen Course) C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023

31-July-2023

Click here

VI Semester BSc Life Sciences(Zoology) & Computational Biology and BSc Costume and Fashion Designing (New Gen Course) C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023

31-July-2023

Click here

Kannur University Result 2023 Highlights

Kannur University(KU) Highlights

University Name

Kannur University, Kannur, Kerala

Established

1996

Courses
  • 66 UG programs 
  • 44 PG programs
  • 3 Certificate/Diploma programs

KU website Link 

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is Kannur University(KU) Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Kannur University(KU) has released the results of various courses and programs. The KU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

Is Kannur University(KU) recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Kannur University(KU) is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

