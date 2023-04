Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date and Time Confirmed: घोषित हुआ कर्नाटक बोर्ड का 12वीं का रिजल्ट, यहाँ देखें डायरेक्ट लिंक

Who is the Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper’s name and what is the score?

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Topper’s name are Arts - Tabassum Sheikh topper NMKRV, Bangalore Commerce - Ananya, KA Alwas college, Mangalore Science - SM Kaushik, Kolar, Gangotri PU college

How many candidates appeared in Karnataka's 2nd PUCt?

In 2023, a total of 7.27 candidates appeared in the exam.

How many students have passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam?

On average, more than 6 lakh candidates appear in the 2nd PUC examination every year and more than 64% of candidates passed the exam.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023?

Candidates can check 2nd PUC result either online. To check 2nd PUC result visit the official website karresults.nic.in.

When will the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result be out?

The 2nd PUC result 2023 Result is expected to be declared on April 21 at 11:00 AM