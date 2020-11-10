Karnataka High Court Admit Card 2020 for Civil Judge Mains Released @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

Karnataka High Court Admit Card 2020: Karnataka High Court has released the Admit Card for the Civil Judge Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam 2020 can download their Admit Card from the official website of Karnataka High Court.i.e.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Candidates qualified in the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Prelims Exam can download their Admit Card for the Civil Judge Mains Exam from its official website. In a bid to download the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application No and Date of birth on its official website.

It is noted that Karnataka High Court is set to conduct the Main Written Examinations for Civil Judge on 28th and 29th November 2020 from 10-00 a.m. to 1-00 p.m. and 2-30 p.m. to 5-30 p.m. Exam will be conducted at Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College of Commerce & Management, Race Course Road, Near Basaveshwara Circle, Bengaluru.

Candidates qualified for the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam 2020 can download their Admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2020





How to Download: Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2020