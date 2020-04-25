Karnataka Police Assistant Instructor and Instructor Result 2019-20 Released @ksp.gov.in, Download KSP Result Here

Karnataka Police Assistant Instructor and Instructor Result 2019-20: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the result for the post of Assistant Instructor and Instructor on its official website. KSP Instructor Result has been prepared on the basis of Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test, Medical Test, and Written Test. Candidates can download the Karnataka Police Assistant Instructor and Instructor Result from the KSP website ksp.gov.in.

Karnataka Police Assistant Instructor and Instructor Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the names of all selected candidates through the link.

A total of 22 candidates are selected for the post of Instructor - NHK, 4 candidates for Instructor - HK, 14 candidates for Assistant Instructor (NHK) and 2 candidates for Assistant Instructor (HK).

Karnataka State Police (KSP) had invited applications for the recruitment of 26 Instructor and 16 Assistant Instructor (Men & Women) in Home Guards& Civil Defence Services (Bengaluru 2019). The online applications were invited from 28 January 2020 and the last date of application submission was 25 February 2020.

Successful applicants were called for ET-PST round in May 2019. Shortlisted candidates were called for Medical Centres at various centre of the state. Candidates who passed the medical exam were invited to appear in KSP Written Exam. KSP Assistant Instructor Exam was held on 20 October 2019 and KSP Instructor Exam was conducted on 02 November 2010.

Karnataka Police Assistant Instructor and Instructor Final Result Download

