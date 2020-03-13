KARTET 2020 Exam Postponed due to SSLC: Check new exam date and Karnataka TET Exam Schedule

Karnataka’s Department of Public Instruction has postponed the exam date of KARTET 2020 to 12th April 2020, as per the official notice displayed on the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The exam has been postponed due to the SSLC Examination. Earlier, the Karnataka Teacher’s Eligibility Test 2020 exam was scheduled to be held on 15th March 2020. The Karnataka board will now release the new KARTET Hall Tickets for the new exam dates. Candidates who have already downloaded the admit cards should discard it now. The new KARTET Admit Card 2020 will now be released a week or two before the exam day. Check below the revised Karnataka TET Exam Schedule and other updates regarding the exam.

The KARTET exam will now be held on 12th April in two different sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the exams will be of 2.30 hours duration. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka schools will appear for KARTET Paper I and candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8 will appear for KARTET Paper II. Those who want to teach all classes from Class 1 to 8 will have to appear for both the papers.

Let’s now have a look at the revised exam schedule of the KARTET 2020 exam below:

KARTET Exam Schedule 2020

Event Paper 1 Paper 2 Date of KARTET Exam 12 April 2020 12 April 2020 Entry to Exam centre 09-00 AM 01:30 PM Distribution of Test Booklets 09:15 AM 01:45 PM Time to open seal of Booklets 09:25 AM 01:55 PM Closing of Centre gates 09:30 AM 02:00 PM Test Commences 09:30 AM 02:00 PM Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 04:30 PM

- KARTET Paper I will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon

- KARTET Paper-II will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

- Candidates need to reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in KARTET Hall Ticket

- Candidates compulsorily need to carry KARTET Admit Card to exam centre on day of examination

Now, let’s go through the frequently asked questions on KARTET 2020 exam:

Q. What is KARTET Exam Date 2020?

A. The Karnataka TET Exam will be held on 12th April 2020.

Q. When will new KARTET Hall Ticket 2020 release?

A. The new hall tickets will be released by March 2020 end or in the beginning of April 2020.

Q. Can candidates carry mobile phones to exam centre?

A. No, candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones.

Note: The information regarding new admit card is tentative, confirmed information will be shared soon.