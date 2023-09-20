Kashmir University Result 2023 OUT on kashmiruniversity.net: Direct Link to Download KU Marks

Kashmir University Result 2023: Kashmir University results for B.Tech. 1st sem, BALLB 8th sem, M.A. M.Sc. (Statistics), 1st sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Kashmir University (KU) Result 2023: Kashmir University (KU) has declared the result for various UG and PG program like B.Tech. 1st sem, BALLB 8th sem, M.A. M.Sc. (Statistics), 1st sem, and other exams. KU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- kashmiruniversity.net

Steps to Check Kashmir University (KU) Result

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ segment

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ segment

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on “View Result”

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number/Name/Registration Number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Kashmir University Results 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check here the direct link for Kashmir University Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links B.Tech 1st Semester (Regular) Batch-2022 Session March-April-2023 19-Sep-2023 Click here BALLB BALLB Honours 8th semester examination of March-April, 2023 18-Sep-2023 Click here M.A (Statistics) 1st semester (Batch 2021-2022) examination of May, 2023 13-Sep-2023 Click here M.Sc (Statistics) 1st semester (Batch 2021-2022) examination of May, 2023 13-Sep-2023 Click here Post Basic Nursing 1st year (Batch2020-2021) Examination held in February, 2023 12-Sep-2023 Click here B.Sc Nursing (Honours) 2nd year examination of March, 2023 11-Sep-2023 Click here

Kashmir University: Highlights

Kashmir University located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1948. In the year 1969, it was divided into two Universities- University of Kashmir at Srinagar and University of Jammu at Jammu.

This University offers courses in various departments like School of Arts, Languages and Literature, School of Business Studies, Faculty of Dentistry, Faculty of Medicine, School of Physical & Mathematical Sciences, School of Earth & Environmental Sciences, School of Unani & Ayurvedic Medicine, School of Social Sciences, School of Education & Behavioural Sciences, School of Law, School of Biological Sciences, School of Applied Sciences & Technology, School of Open Learning, School of Engineering.