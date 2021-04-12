Kerala High Court Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Judicial Service @hckrecruitment.nic.in, Download PDF

Kerala High Court Final Answer Key 2021: Kerala High Court has released the Judicial Service Prelims Final Answer Key on its website. Kerala High Court has conducted the prelims exam for Judicial Service on 28 February 2021. All the candidates who appeared in the Kerala Judicial Service 2021 Prelims exam can check the final answer key on the official website.i.e.hckrecruitment.nic.in.

Kerala High Court has uploaded the PDF of Judicial Service Prelims Final Answer Key on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Kerala Judicial Preliminary Examination conducted on 28 February 2021 can check the final answer key available on the official website.

Candidates can directly check Kerala Judicial 2021 Final Prelims Answer Keys by clicking on the provided link on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Kerala High Court Final Answer Key 2021 for Judicial Service





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: Kerala High Court Final Answer Key 2021 for Judicial Service

Visit the official website of Kerala High Court i.e.keralahighcourtofkerala.nic.in.

Go to What's New section on the home page.

Click on the link-Final Answer Key published- Kerala Judicial Service on home page.

You will get the PDF of Kerala High Court Judicial Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2021 in a new window.

Candidates can download and save the answer key for future reference.

It is noted that Kerala High Court has conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Judiciary Service. A number of candidates appeared in the preliminary examination conducted on 28 February 2021.