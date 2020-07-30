Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 33 Research Assistant Posts @highcourtofkerala.nic.in

Kerala High Court Recruitment 2020: Kerala High Court (KHC) has invited applications for the Research Assistant posts. Eligible and interested persons can apply for Kerala High Court (Kerala HC) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 25 August 2020.

Important Dates

Date of commencement of Step-I & Step-II processes - 05 August 2020

Date of closure of Step-I process: 28 August 2020

Date of closure for the receipt of the copies of the required documents: 09 October 2020

Kerala High Court (Kerala HC) Research Assistant Vacancy Details

Research Assistant - 33 Posts

Honorarium:

Rs. 30,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Research Assistant Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in Law. Final year/semester law students are also eligible to apply. Applications of final year/semester law students will be considered only on production of the final year mark list and percentage certificate within 45 days from the date of closure of Step II process

Selection Process for Research Assistant Job

Selection will be done on the basis of the viva voce examination

How to Apply for Kerala High Court Research Assistant Job ?



Eligible candidates are required to apply 'ONLINE' only through the Recruitment Portal www.hckrecruitment.nic.in. The online application process has two parts – Step I and Step-II. 'Step-I/New Applicant is the first part of the registration of the applications.' 'Step-II/ Registered Applicant' is the second part of the process for those applicants who completes Step-Isubmission of application by clicking the 'FINAL SUBMISSION' option available in Step –II process and payment of application fee (if applicable).