Kerala PSC Answer Key 2020 for Overseer/Draftsman Released @keralapsc.gov.in, Download KPSC Provisional Key Here

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), today i.e. on 24 September 2020, has released the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I (Civil) . All candidates who have appeared for the KSPS Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I (Civil) now download Kerala PSC Provisional Answer Key from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission- keralapsc.gov.in.

KPSC Answer Key Link and KPSC Question Paper Link are given below. The candidates can also check Question Booklets and Answer Key for A, B, C & D Booklets through the links:

KPSC Overseer Answer Key Download

KPSC Overseer Question Paper Download

Kerala PSC has conducted the written exam for the Overseer Gr I/ Draftsman Gr I (Civil) today i.e. on 24 September 2020. As per the official website, “ Complaints regarding Answer Key in respect of OMR Examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR Profile of Candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of Provisional Answer Key(Both days included)The Final Answer Key, modified as per experts' opinion on the valid complaints received from candidates within the stipulated time, will be published in the Bulletin and website. The complaints received after the publication of Final Answer Key will not be entertained".

How to Download KPSC Answer Key ?