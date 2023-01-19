Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 (Released) @keralapsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 h.as been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the PDF Link, and Other Details Here.

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the answer key of the exam for the post of LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk. Candidates who have attended Kerala PSC Exam today i.e. on 19 January 2023 can download Kerala PSC Answer Key from the website of the commission. Kerala PSC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below.

Kerala PSC Answer Key Download Links:

Kannada

Tamil

How to Download Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 ?