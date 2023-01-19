Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 (Released) @keralapsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the answer key of the exam for the post of LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk. Candidates who have attended Kerala PSC Exam today i.e. on 19 January 2023 can download Kerala PSC Answer Key from the website of the commission. Kerala PSC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below.
Kerala PSC Answer Key Download Links:
How to Download Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 ?
- Visit the website of Kerala PSC and then go to the ‘Answer Key’ Section
- Now, click on the ‘Download’ link given against ‘QUESTION CODE : 004/2023 NAME OF POST : LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk DEPARTMENT : NCC / Sainik Welfare/ Various Medium of Question - Kannada DATE OF TEST : 19.01.2023 DATE OF UPLOAD :19.01.2023’ and ‘QUESTION CODE : 004/2023 NAME OF POST : LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk DEPARTMENT : NCC / Sainik Welfare/ Various Medium of Question - Tamil DATE OF TEST : 19.01.2023 DATE OF UPLOAD :19.01.2023’
- Download Kerala PSC Answer Key PDF
- Check the answers