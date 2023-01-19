JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 (Released) @keralapsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 h.as been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the PDF Link, and Other Details Here.

Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) released the answer key of the exam for the post of LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk. Candidates who have attended Kerala PSC Exam today i.e. on 19 January 2023 can download Kerala PSC Answer Key from the website of the commission. Kerala PSC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article below.

Kerala PSC Answer Key Download Links:

Kannada

Tamil

How to Download Kerala PSC Answer Key 2023 ?

  1. Visit the website of Kerala PSC  and then go to the ‘Answer Key’ Section
  2. Now, click on the ‘Download’ link given against ‘QUESTION CODE  : 004/2023  NAME OF POST : LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk   DEPARTMENT : NCC / Sainik Welfare/ Various   Medium of Question  - Kannada  DATE OF TEST : 19.01.2023   DATE OF UPLOAD :19.01.2023’ and ‘QUESTION CODE  : 004/2023  NAME OF POST : LD Typist/ Clerk Typist/ Typist Clerk   DEPARTMENT : NCC / Sainik Welfare/ Various   Medium of Question  -  Tamil  DATE OF TEST : 19.01.2023   DATE OF UPLOAD :19.01.2023’
  3. Download Kerala PSC Answer Key PDF
  4. Check the answers

