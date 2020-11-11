Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 for Clerk, Assistant and Other Posts, 187+ Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 December 2020.

A total of 187 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Clerk, Assistant, Assistant Professor, Maintenance Engineer, Research Officer, Archaeological Chemist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2020

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 2 Posts

Maintenance Engineer- 1 Post

Research Officer - 2 Posts

Archaeological Chemist - 1 Post

Assistant Electrical Inspector - Anticipated Vacancies

Assistant Director of National Savings- 11 Posts

Research Officer - Anticipated Vacancies

Clinical Psychologist - 2 Posts

Network Administrator - 1 Post

Finger Print Searcher - 1 Post

Trade Instructor - Anticipated Vacancies

Superintendent - 1 Post

Junior Manager - 2 Posts

Confidential Assistant - 4 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 1 Post

Junior Receptionist - 1 Post

Peon - 1 Post

Junior Clerk - 7+

Stenographer - 1 Post

Pharmacist cum Dresser - 1 Post

Driver cum vehicle cleaner - 4 Posts

Assistant Tester cum Gauger - 1 Post

Pharmacist - 6 Posts

Treatment Organizer - 10 Posts

Farrier - 1 Post

Senior Inspector - 1 Post

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

Junior Consultant - 4 Posts

Divisional Accountant - 4 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher - 4 Posts

Rehabilitation Technician Grade 2 - 2 Posts

Full Time Junior Language Teacher - 39 Posts

Junior Language Teacher - 63 Posts

Livestock Inspector - 2 Posts

Part-Time High School Teacher (Malayalam) - 1 Post

Driver - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Consultant, Divisional Accountant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding SSLC/ B.Tech/ M.Sc/ B.Sc/ MCA/ MBBS/ MD/ DNB/ B.Com/ BA/ B.Ed/ 10th/ Master Degree/ Equivalent qualification in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. All candidates are advised to check the provided links for post wise qualification details.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.