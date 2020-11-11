Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 for Clerk, Assistant and Other Posts, 187+ Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 December 2020.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Clerk, Assistant and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 December 2020.

A total of 187 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Clerk, Assistant, Assistant Professor, Maintenance Engineer, Research Officer, Archaeological Chemist and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at keralapsc.gov.in. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 30 October 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2020

KPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 2 Posts
  • Maintenance Engineer- 1 Post
  • Research Officer - 2 Posts
  • Archaeological Chemist - 1 Post
  • Assistant Electrical Inspector - Anticipated Vacancies
  • Assistant Director of National Savings- 11 Posts
  • Research Officer - Anticipated Vacancies
  • Clinical Psychologist - 2 Posts
  • Network Administrator - 1 Post
  • Finger Print Searcher - 1 Post
  • Trade Instructor - Anticipated Vacancies
  • Superintendent - 1 Post
  • Junior Manager - 2 Posts
  • Confidential Assistant - 4 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant  - 1 Post
  •  Junior Receptionist  - 1 Post
  • Peon - 1 Post
  • Junior Clerk - 7+
  • Stenographer - 1 Post
  • Pharmacist cum Dresser - 1 Post
  • Driver cum vehicle cleaner - 4 Posts
  • Assistant Tester cum Gauger - 1 Post
  • Pharmacist - 6 Posts
  • Treatment Organizer - 10 Posts
  • Farrier - 1 Post
  • Senior Inspector - 1 Post
  • Assistant Professor - 1 Post
  • Junior Consultant - 4 Posts
  • Divisional Accountant - 4 Posts
  • Higher Secondary School Teacher - 4 Posts
  • Rehabilitation Technician Grade 2 - 2 Posts
  • Full Time Junior Language Teacher - 39 Posts
  • Junior Language Teacher - 63 Posts
  • Livestock Inspector - 2 Posts
  • Part-Time High School Teacher (Malayalam) - 1 Post
  • Driver - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Consultant, Divisional Accountant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding SSLC/ B.Tech/ M.Sc/ B.Sc/ MCA/ MBBS/ MD/ DNB/ B.Com/ BA/ B.Ed/ 10th/ Master Degree/ Equivalent qualification in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. All candidates are advised to check the provided links for post wise qualification details.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

