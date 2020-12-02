Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 for High School Teacher, Peon, Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of High School Teacher, Assistant, Peon/Watchman, Assistant Manager,Driver cum Office Attendant,Overseer / Draftsman, Caretaker (Female) Inspecting Assistant and Superintendent. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 December 2020.
Important Date
Last date for submission of online application: 30 December 2020
KPSC Vacancy Details
- Superintendent - Technical Education Department - Government Commercial Institute (270/2020) - Not Estimated
- Assistant (Tamil Knowing) - : Kerala Public Service Commission (271/2020) - 1 Post
- Overseer / Draftsman (Mechanical) Grade I - Irrigation (272/2020) - Anticipated Vacancy
- Caretaker (Female) - Women and Child Development (273/2020) - 9 posts
- Inspecting Assistant - Legal Metrology Department (274/2020) - 8 Posts
- Driver cum Office Attendant - Kerala Administrative Tribunal (275/2020) - 5 Posts
- Peon/Watchman (Direct Recruitment from among the Part-Time employees in KSFE Limited) - KSFE (276/2020) - 20 Posts
- Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation) - Travancore Titanium Products Limited 277/2020) - 1 Post
- High School Teacher (Social Science) Kannada Medium (By Transfer) - Education (278/2020) - 1 Post
- High School Teacher (Natural Science) Malayalam Medium (By Transfer) - Education (279/2020) - 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for High School Teacher, Peon, Assistant and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- High School Teacher - A Degree in the concerned subject and B.Ed/BT in the concerned subject both conferred or recognized by the Universities in Kerala. Must have passed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for this post conducted by the Government of Kerala
- Assistant - Must possess a Degree of BA, B.Sc or B.Com or equivalent Degree of any recognised University in India.
- Peon/Watchman - Pass in Standard VI(New) or equivalent.Not less than 3 years service in the company as on the date of application.
- Assistant Manager - Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Board/Authority.Boiler Operation Engineer's Proficiency Certificate duly endorsed for validity by the Chairman of the Board for Operation Engineer's Examination, Kerala State.
- Driver cum Office Attendant - A Pass in Standard VII/III Forum. Must possess a valid Driving License of three years standing to drive Light Motor Vehicles with Driver's Badge. Proficiency in driving Light Motor Vehicles
- Inspecting Assistant and Superintendent - A pass in Plus Two or equivalent OR SSLC or equivalent and holds a National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training or its equivalent
For more information on eligibility, check detailed notifications links below
Salary:
- Teacher - Rs. 29200-62400/-
- Superintendent – Rs. 35700-75600.
- Assistant (Tamil Knowing) – Rs. 27800-59400.
- Overseer/Draftsman (Mechanical) Grade I – Rs. 26500-56700.
- Caretaker (Female) – Rs. 20000-45800/-
- Inspecting Assistant – Rs. 19000-43600/-
- Peon/Watchman (Direct Recruitment from among the Part-Time employees in KSFE Limited) – Rs. 15665-26790/-.
- Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation) – Rs. 11910-19350/-.
How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online through online mode on keralapsc.gov.in or before 30 December 2020.
KPSC Notification Download PDF:
Superintendent - Technical Education Department - Government Commercial Institute (270/2020)
Assistant (Tamil Knowing) - : Kerala Public Service Commission (271/2020)
Overseer / Draftsman (Mechanical) Grade I - Irrigation (272/2020)
Caretaker (Female) - Women and Child Development (273/2020)
Inspecting Assistant - Legal Metrology Department (274/2020)
Driver cum Office Attendant - Kerala Administrative Tribunal (275/2020)
Peon/Watchman (Direct Recruitment from among the Part-Time employees in KSFE Limited) - KSFE (276/2020)
Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation) - Travancore Titanium Products Limited 277/2020)
: High School Teacher (Social Science) Kannada Medium (By Transfer) - Education (278/2020)
High School Teacher (Natural Science) Malayalam Medium (By Transfer) - Education (279/2020)
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications