Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 for High School Teacher, Peon, Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of High School Teacher, Assistant, Peon/Watchman, Assistant Manager,Driver cum Office Attendant,Overseer / Draftsman, Caretaker (Female) Inspecting Assistant and Superintendent. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 December 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of online application: 30 December 2020

KPSC Vacancy Details

Superintendent - Technical Education Department - Government Commercial Institute (270/2020) - Not Estimated

Assistant (Tamil Knowing) - : Kerala Public Service Commission (271/2020) - 1 Post

Overseer / Draftsman (Mechanical) Grade I - Irrigation (272/2020) - Anticipated Vacancy

Caretaker (Female) - Women and Child Development (273/2020) - 9 posts

Inspecting Assistant - Legal Metrology Department (274/2020) - 8 Posts

Driver cum Office Attendant - Kerala Administrative Tribunal (275/2020) - 5 Posts

Peon/Watchman (Direct Recruitment from among the Part-Time employees in KSFE Limited) - KSFE (276/2020) - 20 Posts

Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation) - Travancore Titanium Products Limited 277/2020) - 1 Post

High School Teacher (Social Science) Kannada Medium (By Transfer) - Education (278/2020) - 1 Post

High School Teacher (Natural Science) Malayalam Medium (By Transfer) - Education (279/2020) - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for High School Teacher, Peon, Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

High School Teacher - A Degree in the concerned subject and B.Ed/BT in the concerned subject both conferred or recognized by the Universities in Kerala. Must have passed the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) for this post conducted by the Government of Kerala

Assistant - Must possess a Degree of BA, B.Sc or B.Com or equivalent Degree of any recognised University in India.

Peon/Watchman - Pass in Standard VI(New) or equivalent.Not less than 3 years service in the company as on the date of application.

Assistant Manager - Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering from a recognized Board/Authority.Boiler Operation Engineer's Proficiency Certificate duly endorsed for validity by the Chairman of the Board for Operation Engineer's Examination, Kerala State.

Driver cum Office Attendant - A Pass in Standard VII/III Forum. Must possess a valid Driving License of three years standing to drive Light Motor Vehicles with Driver's Badge. Proficiency in driving Light Motor Vehicles

Inspecting Assistant and Superintendent - A pass in Plus Two or equivalent OR SSLC or equivalent and holds a National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training or its equivalent

For more information on eligibility, check detailed notifications links below

Salary:

Teacher - Rs. 29200-62400/-

Superintendent – Rs. 35700-75600.

Assistant (Tamil Knowing) – Rs. 27800-59400.

Overseer/Draftsman (Mechanical) Grade I – Rs. 26500-56700.

Caretaker (Female) – Rs. 20000-45800/-

Inspecting Assistant – Rs. 19000-43600/-

Peon/Watchman (Direct Recruitment from among the Part-Time employees in KSFE Limited) – Rs. 15665-26790/-.

Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation) – Rs. 11910-19350/-.

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online through online mode on keralapsc.gov.in or before 30 December 2020.

KPSC Notification Download PDF:

KPSC Website