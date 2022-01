KMF Manmul Recruitment 2022 for 187 Jr Technician, Assistant, AM and Other Posts, Notification Soon @manmul.coop

Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF), Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producer’s Societies Union Limited (Manmul) is hiring 187 Jr Technician, Assistant, AM and Other Posts. Details Here.

KMF Manmul Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF), Mandya District Co-operative Milk Producer’s Societies Union Limited (Manmul) is soon going tp publish a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Technician, Extension Officer, Legal Officers,Technical Officers,Store Keeper/I.M Officer,Dairy Supervisor, Administrative Assistant, Accounts Assistant Grade-2, Chemist, Junior System Operator, Co-ordinator (Protection), Health Prospects, Nurse, Marketing Assistant Grade-3, Driver, Agricultural Assistant, Horticultural Assistant on its website -manmul.coop.

As per the reports, the eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 01 February 2022. Manmul Online Registrations will close on 02 March 2022.

KMF Manmul Vacancy Details

Total - 187

Assistant Managers - 23

Legal Officers - 1

Technical Officers - 12

Store Keeper/I.M Officer - 1

Dairy Supervisor Grade 2 - 5

Extension Officer Grade 3 - 25

Administrative Assistant Grade 2 - 14

Accounts Assistant Grade 2 - 8

Chemist Grade-2 - 9

Junior System Operator - 10

Co-ordinator (Protection) - 4

Health Prospects - 1

Nurse - 2

Marketing Assistant Grade-3 - 14

Junior Technician – Electrical - 16

Junior Technician – M.R.A.C - 6

Junior Technician – Welder - 2

Junior Technician – Fitter - 9

Junior Technician – Boiler - 6

Junior Technician – Instrument Mechanic - 5

Junior Technician – Electronic Mechanic - 6

Drivers - 6

Agricultural Assistant -1

Horticultural Assistant - 1

KMF Manmul Salary:

Assistant Managers - Rs.52750-97100/-

Legal Officers - Rs.43100-83900/-

Technical Officers - Rs.43100-83900/-

Store Keeper/I.M Officer -Rs.43100-83900/-

Dairy Supervisor Grade 2 - Rs.33450-62600/-

Extension Officer Grade 3 - Rs.33450-62600/-

Administrative Assistant Grade 2 - Rs.27650-52650/-

Accounts Assistant Grade 2 - Rs.27650-52650/-

Chemist Grade 2 - Rs.27650-52650/-

Junior System Operator - Rs.27650-52650/-

Co-ordinator (Protection) - Rs.27650-52650/-

Health Prospects - Rs.27650-52650/-

Nurse - Rs.27650-52650/-

Marketing Assistant Grade 3 - Rs.21400-42000/-

Junior Technician - Rs.21400-42000/-

Drivers - Rs.21400-42000/-

Agricultural Assistant - Rs.21400-42000/-

Horticultural Assistant - Rs.21400-42000/-

Eligibility Criteria for KMF Manmul Posts

The candidates can check educational qualification and other eligibility details, once the notification is available.

How to Apply for KMF Manmul Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply on MANMUL official website from 01 February to 02 March 2022.