Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-Interview for 97 MO Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Recruitment 2020: Kolkata City, National urban Health Mission (NUHM) Society has invited applications for the post of Medical Officer (MO) on contractual basis for its Urban Primary Health centres on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk in interview on 10 September 2020 (Thursday).

Interview Details

Walk in Interview: 10 September 2020 (Thursday)



Time - 11.30 am



Venue - Room Number 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, KolkataCity NHUM Society, 5, SN Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013

Kolkata City NUHM Society MO Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Full-time): 42 Posts

Medical Officer (Part-time): 55 Posts

Kolkata City NUHM Society MO Salary:

Medical Officer (Full-time): Rs. 40,000/-

Medical Officer (Part-time): Rs. 24,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Kolkata City NUHM Society MO Recruitment 2020



Educational Qualification:

MBBS from a MCI recognized Institute with 1 year compulsory Internship.

Age Limit:

Upto 62 years as on 01 September 2020

How to Apply for Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer (MO) Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can appear for walk in interview along with necessary documents at Room Number 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, KolkataCity NHUM Society, 5, SN Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013 on scheduled date and time.

Kolkata City NUHM Society Medical Officer (MO) Notification Download PDF



Official Website