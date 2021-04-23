Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 for JE/Sr Section Engineer, Techniciain and Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer Posts, KRCL Notice Here

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Technician, Jr. Engineer/ Senior Section Engineer and Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer on konkanrailway.com.

Eligible candidates can apply for the KRCL Recruitment 2021 on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Technician, Jr. Engineer/ Senior Section Engineer Last Date of Application - 30 April 2021

Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer - 22 May 2021

Konkan Railway Vacancy Details

Senior Section Engineer/ (Elect)/RE or Jr. Engineer/ (Elect)/RE - 3 Posts Technician (Elect)/RE - 12 Posts Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway JE/Sr Section Engineer, Technician and Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Section Engineer/ (Elect)/RE or Jr. Engineer/ (Elect)/RE - Applicant should have minimum seven (07) years of experience in maintenance/ construction of TRD assets, including experience of working in Jr. Supervisor Level. Technician (Elect)/RE - Applicant should have minimum ten (10) years of Railway experience in maintenance/ construction of TRD assets, including experience of working in Helper Level. Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer - JAG, in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-12. (as per 6th CPC PB-3, Rs.15600-39100 with GP Rs.7600/-) OR In 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-11 (as per 6th CPC PB-3, Rs.15600- 39100 with GP Rs.6600/-) (with an experience of minimum 03 years in Sr Scale : who may be considered for charge allowance for posting in JAG) OR in IDA scale E-5 or E-4 with 3 years experience

Age Limit:

Senior Section Engineer/ (Elect)/RE or Jr. Engineer/ (Elect)/RE and Technician (Elect)/RE - 63 years Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer [Dy.CEE @USBRL J&K] - 64 years

How to Apply for Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates may send the applications completed in all respects along with enclosures and clearly mentioning the above Notification No. and Post applied for should reach to Deputy Chief Personnel Officer/HQ on email id :krclredepu@krcl.co.in.

Konkan Railway Recruitment Notification PDF 1

Konkan Railway Recruitment Notification PDF 2