Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Korean Alphabet: Master Hangul with Pronunciation and Easy Examples

This article offers a clear and practical introduction to the Korean alphabet, Hangul. Learn all basic consonants and vowels with simplified pronunciation guides and easy example words. Designed for beginners, this resource makes mastering Hangul straightforward, opening the door to reading and speaking Korean quickly.

Anisha Mishra
ByAnisha Mishra
Jun 30, 2025, 18:24 IST
Korean Alphabet A to Z with Pronunciation and Easy Examples, Check here
Korean Alphabet A to Z with Pronunciation and Easy Examples, Check here

Are you captivated by K-Pop, immersed in K-Dramas, or dreaming of a trip to South Korea? The very first and most crucial step to unlock the Korean language is to master its incredible writing system: Hangul (한글). Unlike many other Asian scripts that can take years to learn, Hangul is celebrated globally for its scientific design and remarkable simplicity. It was specifically created to be easy to learn and use, making it an accessible entry point for language learners worldwide.

This article provides a comprehensive yet easy-to-follow guide to the entire Korean alphabet. While Hangul doesn't follow a traditional "A to Z" order like English, it comprises a logical set of consonants and vowels that combine to form syllable blocks. In the table below, you will find each basic Hangul character, its English sound equivalent, a simplified pronunciation guide, and a simple Korean example word with its English meaning and pronunciation. Dive in, and let's begin your exciting journey to reading and writing Korean today!

Korean Alphabet (Hangul) with Pronunciation

It's important to know that Hangul isn't an "A to Z" alphabet like English. Instead, it's a scientific writing system made up of consonants and vowels that combine to form syllable blocks. Mastering these building blocks is the key to reading and writing Korean.

korean alphabets

1. Basic Consonants (자음 - Ja-eum - 14 characters)

Hangul

English Sound Equivalent

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

Notes

g / k

g/k (soft 'g' at start, hard 'k' at end of syllable or word)

Sounds like 'k' at the end of a syllable/word.

n

n

Always 'n' sound.

d / t

d/t (soft 'd' at start, hard 't' at end of syllable or word)

Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.

r / l

r/l (a soft 'r' or 'l' sound, like 'dd' in ladder or 'l' in "bell")

Sounds like 'l' at the end of a syllable/word.

m

m

Always 'm' sound.

b / p

b/p (soft 'b' at start, hard 'p' at end of syllable or word)

Sounds like 'p' at the end of a syllable/word.

s / sh

s (like 'sh' before ㅣ, ㅟ, ㅕ, ㅑ, ㅛ, ㅠ, ㅖ, ㅒ)

Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.

silent / ng

silent (at the start of a syllable), ng (at the end)

A placeholder at the start of a syllable with a vowel.

j / ch

j (like 'ch' at the end of a syllable or word)

Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.

ch

ch (stronger, aspirated 'ch' sound)

Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.

k

k (stronger, aspirated 'k' sound)

Sounds like 'k' at the end of a syllable/word.

t

t (stronger, aspirated 't' sound)

Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.

p

p (stronger, aspirated 'p' sound)

Sounds like 'p' at the end of a syllable/word.

h

h (soft 'h', can be almost silent between vowels)

Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word. Can disappear.

2. Basic Vowels (모음 - Mo-eum - 10 characters)

Hangul

English Sound Equivalent

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

Notes

a

ah (like in "father")

Vertical stroke.

ya

yah

Vertical stroke with two dashes.

eo

uh/aw (like in "cup" or "saw")

Vertical stroke, dash to the left.

yeo

yuh/yaw

Vertical stroke, two dashes to the left.

o

oh (like in "boat")

Horizontal stroke, dash above.

yo

yoh

Horizontal stroke, two dashes above.

u

oo (like in "moon")

Horizontal stroke, dash below.

yu

yoo

Horizontal stroke, two dashes below.

eu

euh (like "uh" with lips flat, almost like "uh" in "book")

Flat horizontal line.

i

ee (like in "ski")

Vertical straight line.

3. Double Consonants (겹자음 - Gyeopja-eum - 5 characters)

These are "tense" or "hard" versions of their basic counterparts.

Hangul

English Sound Equivalent

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

Notes

kk

kk (hard 'k' sound, no aspiration)

Like a very strong 'k' without breath.

tt

tt (hard 't' sound, no aspiration)

Like a very strong 't' without breath.

pp

pp (hard 'p' sound, no aspiration)

Like a very strong 'p' without breath.

ss

ss (hard 's' sound, no aspiration)

Like a very strong 's', almost like a hiss.

jj

jj (hard 'j' sound, no aspiration)

Like a very strong 'j' without much breath.

4. Diphthongs / Compound Vowels (복모음 - Bokmo-eum - 11 characters)

These are formed by combining two or more basic vowels.

Hangul

English Sound Equivalent

Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)

Notes

ae

eh (like in "bed" or "air" without 'r')

Combines ㅏ + ㅣ

e

eh (like in "bed", similar to ㅐ)

Combines ㅓ + ㅣ

oe

weh (like "we" but with rounded lips)

Combines ㅗ + ㅣ

wi

wee

Combines ㅜ + ㅣ

wa

wah (like in "wash")

Combines ㅗ + ㅏ

wo

wuh (like in "wonder")

Combines ㅜ + ㅓ

wae

weh (like in "wet")

Combines ㅗ + ㅐ (similar to ㅚ but more open)

we

weh (like in "wet", similar to ㅙ)

Combines ㅜ + ㅔ (similar to ㅟ but more open)

ui

ui (like "euy" or a quick "uh-ee")

Can sound like 'ee' or 'euy' depending on position.

yae

yeh (like "yeah")

Combines ㅑ + ㅐ

ye

yeh (like "yes")

Combines ㅕ + ㅔ

Easy Examples for Korean Alphabet (Hangul)

Check out the Korean example words with their English meanings and simplified pronunciations:

Korean Word

English Meaning

Pronunciation (Simplified)

가방

Bag

gah-bahng

나비

Butterfly

nah-bee

다리

Leg / Bridge

dah-ree

라면

Ramen

rah-myun

엄마

Mom

eom-mah

바다

Sea

bah-dah

사람

Person

sah-rahm

오리

Duck

oh-ree

자동차

Car

jah-dong-chah

하늘

Sky

hah-neul

아이

Child

ah-ee

버스

Bus

beo-seu

여자

Woman

yeo-jah

우유

Milk

oo-yoo

이름

Name

ee-reum

Dog

geh

Yes (informal)

neh

Why

weh

과일

Fruit

gwah-il

의자

Chair

ui-jah

학교

School

hak-gyo

Book

chaek

친구

Friend

chin-goo

House / Home

jip

사랑

Love

sah-rang

안녕

Hello / Goodbye (informal)

ahn-nyeong

감사합니다

Thank you (formal)

gam-sa-ham-ni-da

죄송합니다

I'm sorry (formal)

joe-song-ham-ni-da

Water

mul

Money

don

시간

Time

shi-gan

오늘

Today

oh-neul

내일

Tomorrow

nae-il

어제

Yesterday

eo-je

지금

Now

ji-geum

우리

We / Our

oo-ri

Rice / Meal

bap

먹다

To eat (base verb)

meok-da

This list of keywords is crucial for anyone looking to master the Korean language. By focusing on these terms, you can easily find the resources needed to learn Hangul, understand pronunciation, and quickly build your vocabulary. Let these keywords guide you on your exciting journey into the world of Korean!

Also Check: 

Top 20+ Korean Words from K-Drama Fans
Korean Greetings and Classroom Phrases
100 Basic Korean Words with Meanings PDF

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News