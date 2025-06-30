Korean Alphabet: Master Hangul with Pronunciation and Easy Examples

Are you captivated by K-Pop, immersed in K-Dramas, or dreaming of a trip to South Korea? The very first and most crucial step to unlock the Korean language is to master its incredible writing system: Hangul (한글). Unlike many other Asian scripts that can take years to learn, Hangul is celebrated globally for its scientific design and remarkable simplicity. It was specifically created to be easy to learn and use, making it an accessible entry point for language learners worldwide.
This article provides a comprehensive yet easy-to-follow guide to the entire Korean alphabet. While Hangul doesn't follow a traditional "A to Z" order like English, it comprises a logical set of consonants and vowels that combine to form syllable blocks. In the table below, you will find each basic Hangul character, its English sound equivalent, a simplified pronunciation guide, and a simple Korean example word with its English meaning and pronunciation. Dive in, and let's begin your exciting journey to reading and writing Korean today!
Korean Alphabet (Hangul) with Pronunciation
It's important to know that Hangul isn't an "A to Z" alphabet like English. Instead, it's a scientific writing system made up of consonants and vowels that combine to form syllable blocks. Mastering these building blocks is the key to reading and writing Korean.
1. Basic Consonants (자음 - Ja-eum - 14 characters)
|
Hangul
|
English Sound Equivalent
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
Notes
|
ㄱ
|
g / k
|
g/k (soft 'g' at start, hard 'k' at end of syllable or word)
|
Sounds like 'k' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㄴ
|
n
|
n
|
Always 'n' sound.
|
ㄷ
|
d / t
|
d/t (soft 'd' at start, hard 't' at end of syllable or word)
|
Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㄹ
|
r / l
|
r/l (a soft 'r' or 'l' sound, like 'dd' in ladder or 'l' in "bell")
|
Sounds like 'l' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅁ
|
m
|
m
|
Always 'm' sound.
|
ㅂ
|
b / p
|
b/p (soft 'b' at start, hard 'p' at end of syllable or word)
|
Sounds like 'p' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅅ
|
s / sh
|
s (like 'sh' before ㅣ, ㅟ, ㅕ, ㅑ, ㅛ, ㅠ, ㅖ, ㅒ)
|
Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅇ
|
silent / ng
|
silent (at the start of a syllable), ng (at the end)
|
A placeholder at the start of a syllable with a vowel.
|
ㅈ
|
j / ch
|
j (like 'ch' at the end of a syllable or word)
|
Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅊ
|
ch
|
ch (stronger, aspirated 'ch' sound)
|
Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅋ
|
k
|
k (stronger, aspirated 'k' sound)
|
Sounds like 'k' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅌ
|
t
|
t (stronger, aspirated 't' sound)
|
Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅍ
|
p
|
p (stronger, aspirated 'p' sound)
|
Sounds like 'p' at the end of a syllable/word.
|
ㅎ
|
h
|
h (soft 'h', can be almost silent between vowels)
|
Sounds like 't' at the end of a syllable/word. Can disappear.
2. Basic Vowels (모음 - Mo-eum - 10 characters)
|
Hangul
|
English Sound Equivalent
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
Notes
|
ㅏ
|
a
|
ah (like in "father")
|
Vertical stroke.
|
ㅑ
|
ya
|
yah
|
Vertical stroke with two dashes.
|
ㅓ
|
eo
|
uh/aw (like in "cup" or "saw")
|
Vertical stroke, dash to the left.
|
ㅕ
|
yeo
|
yuh/yaw
|
Vertical stroke, two dashes to the left.
|
ㅗ
|
o
|
oh (like in "boat")
|
Horizontal stroke, dash above.
|
ㅛ
|
yo
|
yoh
|
Horizontal stroke, two dashes above.
|
ㅜ
|
u
|
oo (like in "moon")
|
Horizontal stroke, dash below.
|
ㅠ
|
yu
|
yoo
|
Horizontal stroke, two dashes below.
|
ㅡ
|
eu
|
euh (like "uh" with lips flat, almost like "uh" in "book")
|
Flat horizontal line.
|
ㅣ
|
i
|
ee (like in "ski")
|
Vertical straight line.
3. Double Consonants (겹자음 - Gyeopja-eum - 5 characters)
These are "tense" or "hard" versions of their basic counterparts.
|
Hangul
|
English Sound Equivalent
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
Notes
|
ㄲ
|
kk
|
kk (hard 'k' sound, no aspiration)
|
Like a very strong 'k' without breath.
|
ㄸ
|
tt
|
tt (hard 't' sound, no aspiration)
|
Like a very strong 't' without breath.
|
ㅃ
|
pp
|
pp (hard 'p' sound, no aspiration)
|
Like a very strong 'p' without breath.
|
ㅆ
|
ss
|
ss (hard 's' sound, no aspiration)
|
Like a very strong 's', almost like a hiss.
|
ㅉ
|
jj
|
jj (hard 'j' sound, no aspiration)
|
Like a very strong 'j' without much breath.
4. Diphthongs / Compound Vowels (복모음 - Bokmo-eum - 11 characters)
These are formed by combining two or more basic vowels.
|
Hangul
|
English Sound Equivalent
|
Pronunciation Guide (Simplified)
|
Notes
|
ㅐ
|
ae
|
eh (like in "bed" or "air" without 'r')
|
Combines ㅏ + ㅣ
|
ㅔ
|
e
|
eh (like in "bed", similar to ㅐ)
|
Combines ㅓ + ㅣ
|
ㅚ
|
oe
|
weh (like "we" but with rounded lips)
|
Combines ㅗ + ㅣ
|
ㅟ
|
wi
|
wee
|
Combines ㅜ + ㅣ
|
ㅘ
|
wa
|
wah (like in "wash")
|
Combines ㅗ + ㅏ
|
ㅝ
|
wo
|
wuh (like in "wonder")
|
Combines ㅜ + ㅓ
|
ㅙ
|
wae
|
weh (like in "wet")
|
Combines ㅗ + ㅐ (similar to ㅚ but more open)
|
ㅞ
|
we
|
weh (like in "wet", similar to ㅙ)
|
Combines ㅜ + ㅔ (similar to ㅟ but more open)
|
ㅢ
|
ui
|
ui (like "euy" or a quick "uh-ee")
|
Can sound like 'ee' or 'euy' depending on position.
|
ㅒ
|
yae
|
yeh (like "yeah")
|
Combines ㅑ + ㅐ
|
ㅖ
|
ye
|
yeh (like "yes")
|
Combines ㅕ + ㅔ
Easy Examples for Korean Alphabet (Hangul)
Check out the Korean example words with their English meanings and simplified pronunciations:
|
Korean Word
|
English Meaning
|
Pronunciation (Simplified)
|
가방
|
Bag
|
gah-bahng
|
나비
|
Butterfly
|
nah-bee
|
다리
|
Leg / Bridge
|
dah-ree
|
라면
|
Ramen
|
rah-myun
|
엄마
|
Mom
|
eom-mah
|
바다
|
Sea
|
bah-dah
|
사람
|
Person
|
sah-rahm
|
오리
|
Duck
|
oh-ree
|
자동차
|
Car
|
jah-dong-chah
|
하늘
|
Sky
|
hah-neul
|
아이
|
Child
|
ah-ee
|
버스
|
Bus
|
beo-seu
|
여자
|
Woman
|
yeo-jah
|
우유
|
Milk
|
oo-yoo
|
이름
|
Name
|
ee-reum
|
개
|
Dog
|
geh
|
네
|
Yes (informal)
|
neh
|
왜
|
Why
|
weh
|
과일
|
Fruit
|
gwah-il
|
의자
|
Chair
|
ui-jah
|
학교
|
School
|
hak-gyo
|
책
|
Book
|
chaek
|
친구
|
Friend
|
chin-goo
|
집
|
House / Home
|
jip
|
사랑
|
Love
|
sah-rang
|
안녕
|
Hello / Goodbye (informal)
|
ahn-nyeong
|
감사합니다
|
Thank you (formal)
|
gam-sa-ham-ni-da
|
죄송합니다
|
I'm sorry (formal)
|
joe-song-ham-ni-da
|
물
|
Water
|
mul
|
돈
|
Money
|
don
|
시간
|
Time
|
shi-gan
|
오늘
|
Today
|
oh-neul
|
내일
|
Tomorrow
|
nae-il
|
어제
|
Yesterday
|
eo-je
|
지금
|
Now
|
ji-geum
|
우리
|
We / Our
|
oo-ri
|
밥
|
Rice / Meal
|
bap
|
먹다
|
To eat (base verb)
|
meok-da
This list of keywords is crucial for anyone looking to master the Korean language. By focusing on these terms, you can easily find the resources needed to learn Hangul, understand pronunciation, and quickly build your vocabulary. Let these keywords guide you on your exciting journey into the world of Korean!
