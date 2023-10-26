KPSC Departmental Exam Result 2023 Out: Direct Link to Result at kpsc.kar.nic.in

KPSC Departmental Exam Result 2023: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has announced the KPSC Departmental Exam Result 2023 on its official website. The pdf of the result for Departmental Examinations II-Session 2021 held by the Commission during June & July-2023 is available on the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Departmental Examinations II-Session 2021 can check their result available on the official website of KPSC- kpsc.kar.nic.in.

You can download the KPSC Departmental Exam Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: KPSC Departmental Exam Result 2023





According to the short notice released, Commission has published the subject-wise list of register numbers who have passed only in certain papers by obtaining exemption and who have obtained the exemption being a Law or Commerce graduate is also given on the official website.

The Subject-wise provisional list of register numbers of the candidates who have passed in the departmental exam is available on the official website. You can download the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to check KPSC Departmental Exam Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit to the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the link that reads, "Results of 2021 Second Session Departmental Examination is published. on the home page"

Step 3: You will get the PDF of the result in a new window.

Step 4: Download and save it for further reference.

Candidates should note that the retotalling option is available only for descriptive papers. You can check the notification for details in this regards.