KPSC FDS Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Assistant/First Division Assistant Hall Ticket Here

KPSC FDS Admit Card 2021 Out: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant/First Division Assistant (FDA). for Residual Parent Cadre(RPC) and -Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre(HK) on kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download FDA Admit Card from the official website (kpscrecruitment.in)

KPSC FDA Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download KPSC FDA Hall Ticket, directly, through the link:

How to Download KPSC FDA Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website.i.e.kpsc.kar.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Click here to download admission ticket for FDA 2019 Examination’ Then, it will redirect you to a new page where you need to login using your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password’ The KPSC Assistant/ First Division Assistant Admit Card 2020 will be displayed. Download KPSC Assistant/FDA Admit Card

KPSC FDA Exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January (Saturday) and 24 January 2021 (Sunday) at the allotted exam centre..

A total of 1112 vacancies are available for the post of Assistant/ First Division Assistant (FDA), out of which 975 are reserved for Residual Parent Cadre (RPC)" and 137 are for -Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre(HK)