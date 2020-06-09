Study at Home
KSET 2020 Exam Postponed @kset.uni-mysore.ac.in: Mysore University to announce new Karnataka SET date later

KSET 2020 Exam Postponed by University of Mysore @ kset.uni-mysore.ac.in. Karnataka State Eligibility Test was scheduled to be held on 21 June. The new KSET exam date will be announced later. Check Updates here.

Jun 9, 2020 11:45 IST
KSET 2020 exam postponed
KSET 2020: The University of Mysore has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 exam. The KSET 2020 exam was supposed to be held on 21 June to test the eligibility of Assistant Professors or Lecturers for their recruitment in Karnataka Colleges. The exam has been postponed twice so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Karnataka SET exam was scheduled to be held on 12th April 2020. The KSET Application process began on 3rd February and ended on 6th March. The KSET Admit Card 2020 was released already. However the exam had to be postponed due to the spread of novel Coronavirus. Check below the updates regarding the KSET 2020 exam.

Exam Postponement Notice

KSET 2020 Exam Postponed

KSET is the Karnataka State Eligibility Test which is held once annually. KSET is the minimum eligibility requirement for the recruitment of Lecturers and Assistant Professors in Karnataka colleges and universities. The KSET is conducted by the University of Mysore, the UGC-recognised Nodal Agency that has been conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test since 2010 for Assistant Professors.

Let's have a look at the important dates of KSET 2020 exam:

KSET 2020 Important Dates

Start of Online Application Process

3 February 2020

Last Date of Application

6 March 2020

Last Date to download KSET Admit Card

24 March 2020

KSET Exam Date 2020

21 June 2020 (Postponed)

KSET 2020 Exam Pattern

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test is held in two shifts for two papers. Both the papers contains Multiple choice questions. There is no negative marking in the KSET examination. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern below:

Paper

Total Marks

No. of Questions

Exam Duration

I

100

50

1 hour

(9:30-10:30 AM)

II

200

100

2 hours

(11:00-1:00 PM)

Total

300

150

3 hours

- The KSET exam is held offline in pen & paper mode

- In KSET Paper 1, 50 MCQs are asked which need to be answered in 1 hour

- In KSET Paper 2, 100 MCQs are asked which need to be answered in 2 Hours

- Each questions is of 2 marks, there is no negative marking

The exam is conducted for 41 different subjects

