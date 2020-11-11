KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 Date Postponed, New Dates to announce soon @cpchk20.ksp-online.in

KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 Date: Karnataka State Police has postponed the KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 due to administrative reasons. All candidates who are going to appear in the KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates. The new dates for KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 will be intimated shortly.

On 6 November, The board had uploaded the KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 Admit Card at its website. All candidates were able to download KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 Admit Card through their application login and attend the ET-PST on the date mentioned in the call letter without fail. All candidates are advised to keep their admit cards with them. The board has not confirmed the release of new admit cards.

The board had conducted the KSP Civil Police Constable Exam 2020 on 20 September 2020 at various exam centres. This recruitment is being done to recruit 2565 for Civil Police Constable (CPC Men & Women) KK & NKK. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis Written Exam, Physical Standard/ Endurance Test and Personal Interview.

Check KSP Civil Police Constable ET PST 2020 New Date

Latest Government Jobs:

ISRO SAC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Notification Released @sac.gov.in, Opportunity for Graduates & Diploma Holders, Apply Online

NIT Jalandhar Non Teaching Recruitment 2020: 93 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @nitj.ac.in

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Software Developer, Start-Up Follow and Other Posts

ONGC MO Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT @ongcindia.com, 33 Vacancies Notified for Medical Officer Posts

DGCA Recruitment 2020 for 35 Senior Flight Operations and Other Posts

NAL Recruitment 2020, 41 Vacancies for Project Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in