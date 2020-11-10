NAL Recruitment 2020, 41 Vacancies for Project Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in

NAL Recruitment 2020: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Assistant, Project Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.

Advertisement number: 2 (61) 9/2020-AI

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 24 November 2020

NAL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Assistant - 1 Post

Project Associate - 1- 18 Posts

Project Associate - 2- 18 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant and Project Associate Posts

Educational Qualification:

Project Assistant - Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics.

Project Associate - 1- B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electrical & Electronics/Aerospace/Aeronautical/Polymer Science/Automobile from a recognized University or equivalent.

Project Associate - 2- B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical/Aerospace/Aeronautical/ECE/Electronics/Controls/Electronic Instrumentation/Microwave/UAV/Technology/Automobile from a recognized University or equivalent and 2 years experience.

Salary for Project Assistant and Project Associate Posts

Project Assistant - Rs. 20,000/- + HRA

Project Associate - 1- Rs. 31,000/- + HRA to scholars who are selected through NET; Rs. 25,000/- +HRA for others

Project Associate - 2- Rs. 35,000/- + HRA to scholars who are selected through NET; Rs. 28,000/- +HRA for others

NAL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Project Assistant - 50 years

Project Associate - 1, 2 - 35 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NAL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at nal.res.in latest by 24 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

