NAL Recruitment 2020, 41 Vacancies for Project Assistant & Other Posts, Apply Online @ nal.res.in

NAL Recruitment 2020: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Assistant, Project Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.
Advertisement number: 2 (61) 9/2020-AI
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 November 2020
NAL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Project Assistant - 1 Post
- Project Associate - 1- 18 Posts
- Project Associate - 2- 18 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant and Project Associate Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Project Assistant - Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics.
- Project Associate - 1- B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electrical & Electronics/Aerospace/Aeronautical/Polymer Science/Automobile from a recognized University or equivalent.
- Project Associate - 2- B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical/Aerospace/Aeronautical/ECE/Electronics/Controls/Electronic Instrumentation/Microwave/UAV/Technology/Automobile from a recognized University or equivalent and 2 years experience.
Salary for Project Assistant and Project Associate Posts
- Project Assistant - Rs. 20,000/- + HRA
- Project Associate - 1- Rs. 31,000/- + HRA to scholars who are selected through NET; Rs. 25,000/- +HRA for others
- Project Associate - 2- Rs. 35,000/- + HRA to scholars who are selected through NET; Rs. 28,000/- +HRA for others
NAL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Project Assistant - 50 years
- Project Associate - 1, 2 - 35 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NAL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at nal.res.in latest by 24 November 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Latest Government Jobs:
BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Software Developer, Start Up Follow and Other Posts
MPPEB AEO 2020 Notification Released for 863 MPEB AEO & SADO Posts @peb.mp.gov.in, Apply Online