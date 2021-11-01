KSP CPC Answer Key 2021 Out @rec21.ksp-online.in, Download Here

KSP CPC Answer Key 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Civil Police Constable (CPC) on cpc21.ksp-online.in. Candidates who appeared in KSP CPC Exam on 24 October 2021 can download KSP Answer Key from the official website -rec21.ksp-online.in.

KSP CPC Answer Key Link is also provided in this article. The candidates can download KSP 2021 Answer Key, through the prescribed link.

KSP CPC Answer Key Download Link

Series A

Series B

Series C

Series D

Series E

How to Download KSP CPC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website - rec21.ksp-online.in Now, click on ‘Click Here to Know Status’ given against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POLOCE CONSTABLE (CIVIL)(MEN & WOMEN) (RESIDUAL) & KALYANA KARNATAKA (LOCAL) RECRUITMENT-2021-22’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on Provisional Answer Key Links -‘Series A’ ’Series B’ ’Series C’ ’Series D’ ’Series E’ Download KSP CPC Answer Key PDF Check answers

KSP CPC Result shall be announced after analyzing all the objections. Candidates who would clear in the written exam will appear for ET & PST. Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 47,650.