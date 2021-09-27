KSP PSI Admit Card 2020-21 Out, Download Karnataka State Police Call Letter Here

KSP PSI Admit Card 2020-21 has been released by Karnataka State Police (KSP) on the official website of KSP - psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in. Check Details Here.

KSP PSI Admit Card 2020 Download : Karnataka State Police (KSP) has uploaded the admit card of written test for the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Civil on the official website of KSP - psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in. Candidates can download PSI Admit Card and procedure to download Karnataka Police Admit Card given in this article below:

KSP PSI Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on their Karnataka State Police PSI Admit Card.

How to Download KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of KSPPSI 2020 - psicivilnhk20.ksp-online.in Click on the tab that reads, ‘My Application’ available at the top of the homepage Enter your Application Number and date of Birth Now, click on ‘Submit’ Button Download KSP Admit card

A total of 574 vacancies will be FILLED for the post of Police Sub Inspector. Out of total, 438 are for Residual Reserved Posts and 107 are for Kalyana Karnataka (Local) against the Notification No 98/Recruitment-2/2020-21.

Karnataka State Police had invited online applications from 22 January to 22 February 2021.