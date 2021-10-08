KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 Out, Download ET/PST Call Letter @psicivil21.ksp-online.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) has uploaded the admit card of Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Civil Men and Women 2021 Posts on psicivil21.ksp-online.in

KSP PSI Admit Card 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has uploaded the admit card of Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Civil Men and Women 2021 Posts on psicivil21.ksp-online.in. Candidates can download KSP Admit Card theough KSP PSI Admit Card Link below:

KSP PSI ET PST will be held on 26 October 2021.As per the official website, “ET/PST commencing from 26-Oct-2021. ET/PST Call letter has been uploaded for the post of POLICE SUB-INSPECTOR (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN)-2021 (402 posts). Download (from My Application Link) and attend the ET/PST on the date mentioned in the call letter without fail”.

KSP PSI Admit Card Download Link 2021

How to Download KSP PSI Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of KSP - psicivil21.ksp-online.in

Go to ‘My Application’ Tab given at the top of the homepage

Now, enter your Application Number and date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’ Button

Download KSP PSI ET PST Admit Card