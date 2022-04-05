KSP RSI Admit Card 2022 Update: Check Details Here

KSP RSI Admit Card 2022: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has completed the application process for recruitment of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (CAR/DAR) (Men) 2021 on rsi21.ksponline.co.in. Now, KSP will conduct KSP RSI Endurance Test (ET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The candidates can check the KSP ET PST date and admit card updates from the official website i.e. rsi21.ksponline.co.in. We have also provided the login link for the candidates below:

The candidates are required to download KSP RSI Admit Card, once available, from the official website. Meanwhile, candidates can check the steps to download KSP Admit Card, and Other Details

How to Download KSP RSI Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of KSP RSI - http://rsi21.ksponline.co.in/ Click on ‘Login’ Link Enter your details Download KSP ET PST Admit Card

Those who qualify in the KSP Physical Exam will be called for a written exam.

KSP had published the notification for the recruitment of Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of Police (CAR/DAR) (Men) in the month of December 2021. Online Applications were invited from upto 27 January 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application fee was 29 January.

A total of 71 vacancies are available in Karnataka Police ASI Recruitment 2021-22.