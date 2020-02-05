KSRTC Answer Key for Technical Assistant and Security Guard 2020 Released @kea.kar.nic.in, Download Here

KSRTC Answer Key for Technical Assistant and Security Guard 2020: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has uploaded the provisional answer key of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) for the post of Technical Assistant and Security Guard. Candidates can download KSRTC Answer Key from the official website www.kea.kar.nic.in.

KSRTC Answer Key Download Link is also given below. Candidates can check the KSRTC Technical Assistant and KSRTC Security Guard answers through the link.

KSRTC Technical Assistant Answer Key Download PDF

KSRTC Security Guard Answer Key Download PDF

The candidates can also file their objections, if any. They can submit it with justification through e-mail: keauthority-ka@nic.in (mail should be titled as KSRTC-CAT-2020 - Objection - Technical Assistant) on or before 06 February 2020 before 5.30pm. While submitting the objections post, version code and question number should clearly be mentioned. If no justification provided, such objections will not be considered.

How to Download KSRTC Answer Key for Technical Assistant and Security Guard?

Go to official website of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation www.kea.kar.nic.in Click on ‘Recruitment Tab’, given at the bottom of the homepage under ‘General Info’ Click on ‘Key Answers Technical Assistant –Tentative’ or ‘Key Answers Security Guard –Tentative’ Download KSRTC Answer Key PDFs

KSRTC Exam for Technical Assistant and Security Guard was conducted on 02 February 2020. The applications were invited to fill 726 post of Technical Assistant and 200 Posts of Security Assistant in the month of April.