KTET Rectified Answer Key 2022 Out: Download Category 1, 2, 3, 4 PDF at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Rectified Answer Key 2022 has been released at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF from here.

KTET Rectified Answer Key 2022 Announced: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the rectified or revised answer key for the Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) for Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. Candidates can download KTET Rectified Answer Key by visiting the official website. However, KTET Answer Key Link is provided below:

KTET Rectified Answer Key Download Link- Click Here

KTET Answer Key 2022: How to Download KTET Rectified Answer Key ?

The candidates can follow the steps to download Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Answer Key from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Click Here’ given against‘RECTIFIED ANSWER KEY OCTOBER 2022’

Step 3: Download KTET Revised Answer Key 2022

Step 4: Take the print out for the same for future use

KTET Result 2022

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan shall also release the result for KTET October 2022. The result link is expected anytime, soon, on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for result.

Kerala Pareekshan Bhava Teacher Eligibility Test for Category 1 (classes 1st to 5th), Category 2 (classes 6th to 8th), for Category 3 (classes 8th to 10th), and Category 4 (Language Teachers) was held on 03 and 04 December 2022. KTET Provisional Answer Key was released on 17 December 2022. The candidates were invited to submit the objection upto 24 December 2023 till 5 PM.