KUK Results 2023 OUT: Direct Link To Download UG and PG Result at new.kuk.ac.in

KUK Result 2023: Kurukshetra University (KUK) declared the results for M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, BCA, BHM 2nd and 4th sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

KUK Result 2023: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has recently declared the result for M.Com, M.A (Political Science), M.Sc (Mathematics), M.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BHM 2nd and 4th sem, and other exams. KUK Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- new.kuk.ac.in

KUK Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University (KUK) released the results for various courses like M.Com, M.A (Political Science), M.Sc (Mathematics), M.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BHM 2nd and 4th sem and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- new.kuk.ac.in

KUK Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Check Kurukshetra University Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual/semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kurukshetra University KUK results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - new.kuk.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select the course from the list an click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Search your roll number/Name/Reg No. etc

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

KUK Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Kurukshetra University Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Kurukshetra University : Highlights

Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956.

The University offers 175 courses on campus in 47 Departments/institutes through highly qualified faculty. The University also plays an important role in providing higher education to the youth of the state through its 282 affiliated colleges and institutes in seven districts of Haryana.

KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management.