KV Chennai Recruitment 2020 for DEO and Computer Instructor Posts

KV Chennai Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 & 2 AFS Tambaram, Chennai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Computer Instructor on contractual basis for the Academic Session 2020-21. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts and attend walk-in-interview on 05 November 2020.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Walk-in-Interview Date and Time

Date - 05 November 2020 (Thursday)

Time - From 08.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Chennai Vacancy Details

DEO

Computer Instructor

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Chennai DEO and Computer Instructor Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can appear for Walk-in interview with originals and self-attested copies of certificates at the venue from 08.30 AM to 12.30 PM (No candidate will be allowed to appear for interview after 12.30 PM). No TA/DA is admissible for attending the interview. They are requitred to apply online on the official website. The link to apply online is given below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Chennai DEO and Computer Instructor Notification PDF

Kendriya Vidyalaya Chennai DEO and Computer Instructor Online Application Link



Kendriya Vidyalaya Chennai Website



It is to be noted that candidates who have already applied and wish to attend the interview kindly send a mail to kv2itpark@gmail.com with earlier date if submission of form and attach the form in PDF format.