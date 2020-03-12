KV CRPF Sarai Khas Recruitment 2020, Walk in for PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts

KV CRPF Sarai Khas Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Sarai Khas, Jalandhar has invited applications for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coach/Experts, Counsellor and Data Entry Operator. Eligible candidates can walk for the interview on 23 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 21 March 2020

Walk-in-Interview – 23 Mach 2020

Time - 09.00 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

PRTs

PGTs - English, Hindi, Maths, Commerce, Economics

TGT – English, Maths, Science, S.St and Sanskrit

Sports Coach/Experts (Music, Dance, Arts and Craft)

Counsellor

DEO

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Primary Teacher – 10+2 JBT/ETT with 50% marks in concerned subject and B.Ed

PGT – MA/ M.Sc with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subject and B.Ed

PGT Computer Science – MCA/ M.Sc. Or B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) or Post Graduate degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree Or ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

Counselor - Graduation with certificate of diploma in counseling. Minimum one year experience

Sports Coach/Experts – B.P.Ed or M.P.Ed/Degree or Diploma in concerned subject

DEO – Diploma in Computer Application and experience in Data Entry

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 2020

The eligible candidates may download BioData from https://saraikhascrpf.kvs.ac.in or submit it upto 21 March 2020.

KV CRPF Sarai Khas Recruitment Notification

Application Form