Search

KV CRPF Sarai Khas Recruitment 2020, Walk in for PRT, TGT, PGT, DEO and Other Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Sarai Khas, Jalandhar has invited applications for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coach/Experts, Counsellor and Data Entry Operator. Eligible candidates can walk for the interview on 23 March 2020.

Mar 12, 2020 16:36 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
kv sarai khas recruitment 2020
kv sarai khas recruitment 2020

KV CRPF Sarai Khas Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Sarai Khas, Jalandhar has invited applications for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Sports Coach/Experts, Counsellor and Data Entry Operator. Eligible candidates can walk for the interview on 23 March 2020.

Important Dates

  • Last Date of Application – 21 March 2020
  • Walk-in-Interview – 23 Mach 2020
  • Time - 09.00 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

  • PRTs
  • PGTs - English, Hindi, Maths, Commerce, Economics
  • TGT – English, Maths, Science, S.St and Sanskrit
  • Sports Coach/Experts (Music, Dance, Arts and Craft)
  • Counsellor
  • DEO

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

  • Primary Teacher – 10+2 JBT/ETT with 50% marks in concerned subject and B.Ed
  • PGT – MA/ M.Sc with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subject and B.Ed
  • PGT Computer Science – MCA/ M.Sc. Or B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) or Post Graduate degree with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree Or ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.
  • Counselor - Graduation with certificate of diploma in counseling. Minimum one year experience
  • Sports Coach/Experts – B.P.Ed or M.P.Ed/Degree or Diploma in concerned subject
  • DEO – Diploma in Computer Application and experience in Data Entry

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 2020

The eligible candidates may download BioData from https://saraikhascrpf.kvs.ac.in or submit it upto 21 March 2020.

KV CRPF Sarai Khas Recruitment Notification

Application Form

Related Stories