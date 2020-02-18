KV Dwarka Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk in for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

KV Dwarka Delhi Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector – 8, Dwarka, Delhi has invited applications for the post of TGT, PRT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Vocational Instructor and Non-Teaching Posts on contractual basis for the session 2020-21 Session. Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview on 24 and 25 February 2020.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Walk-in-Interview Date and Time

Vocational Instructor (Music & Dance) & (Art & Craft), Game and Sports Coach (kabaddi / kho-kho / athletics), Yoga Teacher, Doctor and Nurse – 24 February 2020

PRT, TGT, PGT Counselor and Spoken English – 25 February 2020

Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi Vacancy Details

PRTs

TGTs - (Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English, Hindi, Sanskrit), PGT (Political Science)

PGT Political Science

Computer Instructor

Counselor

Art and Craft Teacher

Music and Dance Teacher

Games Sports Coach

Yoga Teacher

Nurse

Doctor

Spoken English

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

PRTs - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. Pass in the Central Teacher EligibilityTest (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

TGTs - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects

Computer Instructor - B B.Sc.(Computer Sci.) / Graduate with PGDCA

Vocation Coach Music & Dance Art & Craft - Diploma in the concerned subjects

Nurse – Matriculation and ‘A’ Grade certificate from a recognized institute. Ability to speak Hindi frequently.

Doctor - Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI

Counsellor - B.A./B.Sc. (Psychology from a recognized College or university + Regular one year post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and counselling

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Delhi PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can download application form through the link below and attend walk-in-interview along with necessary documents on scheduled date and time.

KV Recruitment Notification PDF

KV Application Form