KV Ferozpur Recruitment 2020 : Apply for PGT, TGT and Counselor Posts

KV Ferozpur Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Ferozpur Cantt (Puniab)is conducting walk in online interview through Google meet app . Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview on 10 November 2020.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Interview Date and Time

Date - 10 November 2020 (Tuesday)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

PGT (Economics)

TGT (English)

TGT (Science)

Counselor

Eligibility Criteria for KV TGT and PGT and Other Posts

PGT - Post Graduate in concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed From a recognized university

TGT (English) - Graduation with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject & in aggregate and B.Ed from a recognized university. CTET-Part-II qualification is mandatory.

TGT Science - Graduation with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject & in aggregate and B.Ed from a recognized university. CTET-Part-II qualification is mandatory

Counselor - : B.A./B.Sc (psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counseling from a recognized College or University.

CTET/ PTET is compulsory

Age Limit:

18 to 65 years

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya TGT, PGT and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates need to apply on Google form available in Vidyalaya website https://noiferozepur.kvs.ac.in & should have Google meet app in their Phone or device on or before 10 November 2020. They are also required to join online interview as and when prompted through whatsapp. If selected all self attested photo copies of educational & professional qualification certificates along with passport size photograph will be collected.

KV Ferozpur Recruitment 2020

KV No 1 Ferozpur Website