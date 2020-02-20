KV Thiruvannamalai Recruitment 2020 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

KV Thiruvannamalai Recruitment 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Thiruvannamalai is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Primary Teacher, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor, Data Entry Operator, Coach, Librarian, Yoga Teacher, Music Teacher and Counsellor for Guidance and Counselling. Eligible candidates may attend walk-in-interview on 29 February and 01 March 2020 from 10.00 AM to 01:00 PM.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Thiruvannamalai Walk-in-Interview Date and Time
- PRT, TGT, PGT Interview Date - 28 February 2020 (Saturday)
- Computer Instructor, Data Entry Operator, Coach, Librarian, Yoga Teacher, Music Teacher and Counsellor for Guidance and Counselling Interview Date – 01 March 2020 (Sunday)
- Time - 10.00 AM to 01:00 PM
- Certificate Verification – 08:30 AM
Kendriya Vidyalaya Thiruvannamalai Vacancy Details
- PRTs
- PGTs - English/ Hindi/ Mathematics/Physics / Chemistry / Biology / Computer Science
- TGTs - Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Social Science, Mathematics, Science
- Computer Instructor
- Coach for Art & Craft,
- Coach for Sports & Games
- Coach for Yoga
- Coach for Music
- Guidance Counsellor
- Data Entry Operator
How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Thiruvannamalai PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts 2020
The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview along with application form (available below), original certificates/documents and set of Xerox copies with self attestation of the required qualification on scheduled date and time.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Thiruvannamalai Recruitment Notification PDF
Kendriya Vidyalaya Thiruvannamalai Application Form