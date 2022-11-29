KVS 2022 Recruitment Update: Kendriya Vidyalayas to appoint special educators across India

KVS 2022 Recruitment Update: Know About the KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2022 process. Check important dates, steps to apply online, and the selection process here.

KVS Recruitment 2022 Update: As per the latest order, the joint commissioner of KVS has directed all KVS to recruit special educators across India purely on a contractual basis. The notice has been sent to the deputy commissioner of all the 25 KVS regional offices. The notice sent to the DCS states that they need to ensure that the KVS under their area compulsorily recruits special educators on a contractual basis till permanent posts are sanctioned.

In the letter, the officials mentioned that they have noticed that a few Kendriya Vidyalayas have recruited special educators, but many others are yet to recruit them. The letter was received at a time when the matter in this regard is under consideration before the high court, so all the KVS are required to submit their response by November 30. The letter specifies that the educational qualification of the special educators would be approved by the RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India).

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Guwahati has issued the latest notification for the recruitment of the Special Educator on November 23, 2022. As per the notice, the online window link of the KVS Special Educator recruitment registration process was active from 25.11.2022 to 27.11.2022.

All interested and eligible candidates are required to fill out the KVS Special Educator application form in order to be allowed to participate in the interview round. Candidates must note that no other methods of application submission will be accepted. Check out this blog to get detailed information on KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2022 including important dates, steps to apply online, and the selection process.

KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Refer to the table shared below to know the dates of KVS Special Educator recruitment released by KVS Narangi to avoid missing out on the deadline for any important events.

Events KVS Recruitment Dates KVS Special Educator Application Release Date 25.11.2022 Last Date to Submit KVS Special Educator Application 27.11.2022 KVS Special Educator Interview Dates 28.11.2022

KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

All the candidates who are aspiring for this upcoming exam must ensure that they fulfill all the KVS Special Educator eligibility criteria before applying for the post notified by KVS Narangi. In case, candidates furnish incorrect details in the KVS Special Educator application, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The eligibility criteria are detailed below:

Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University.

Diploma/Certificate/B.Ed.Course in Special Education

Or

Any equivalent qualification prescribed by RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India)

How to Apply Online for KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2022

Follow the steps shared below to fill out the KVS Special Educator application form without any last-minute hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official KVS Narangi website.

Step 2: Click on the “Announcement” tab available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Then, tap the “Walk-in interview for the post of Special Educator” link.

Step 4: Then, click on the google form link mentioned in the official notice.,

Step 5: Fill out the complete application form with the required details and submit it successfully.

KVS Special Educator Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The KVS Special Educator selection process comprises an interview round. An Interview round for recruitment of a Special Educator for the session 2022-23 will be conducted at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Guwahati on 28.11.2022 from 8.30 a.m. All the interested applicants are called to participate or the same along with a set of photocopies of documents in original for verification purposes. The list of important documents is as follows:

Proof of Date of Birth

Caste Certificate, if applicable

Marksheet & Certificate of all Educational Qualification

Experience Certificate

Computer Proficiency Certificate

Other Relevant Documents

We hope this article on KVS recruitment was helpful for our readers. All the candidates should fulfill the eligibility criteria and submit the application form before the last date in order to appear in the interview. Based on their performance, candidates will get appointed for special educator post purely on a contractual basis.