KVS Answer Key 2023 Released: Download OMR Sheet @kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya at kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can download Kendriya Vidyalaya Answer Key, Submit Objection (if any) and download their response sheet.

KVS Answer Key 2023 Released: Kendriya Vidyalaya released the answer key and response sheet (attempted question paper) of the candidates for the exams held for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, and PRT (Music). The candidates who have appeared in the KVS Direct Recruitment Competitive Examination held on 07 February, 08 February and 09 February 2023 can download Kendriya Vidyalaya Answer Key from the website of the school.

KV Answer Key can be accessed using the roll number and date of birth. The direct link to download KVS Answer Key is provided below:

KVS Answer Key 2023 - Click Here

The candidates can also download their response sheet from the provided link by clicking 'VIEW/DOWNLOAD EXAM QUESTION PAPER. The sequence of questions and options in the response sheet has been arranged according to Master Question Paper.

According to the official notice "The candidates may download the master question paper from the link DOWNLOAD MASTER QUESTION PAPER. It's a zip file so the candidates should unzip it and take print of relevant question papers in which they have appeared in the examination for their reference. The candidates may match the question/options sequence of their response sheet with the question/options sequence of the Master Question Paper"

KVS Answer Key 2023: How to Challenge an Answer ?

The candidate can also challenge or submit objections on the answer key via online mode only. The objection link is available upto 22 February 2023 (upto 11.59 PM). The candidates shall also be required to submit Rs.1000/- per question challenged. The fee should be submitted through Credit/Debit Card so that the refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account. The candidates can submit their objection by following subjects:

Go to the official website and login into your account Click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through the dropdown which you want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct .In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for the challenge, Click Update your Answer. In case, th you want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure.

KVS Answer Key 2023: How to Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya

Step 2: Click on the answer key link 'Link to Submit Key Challenges for Assistant Commissioner*, *Principal, Vice Principal, PRT(Music)'

Step 3: Enter your details including roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Download KVS Answer Key 2023

KVS Answer Key for all the other posts shall also be released in due course of time. The candidates are required to keep track of the official website for updates.