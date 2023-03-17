KVS Answer Key 2023 for JSA, PRT Re Exam, SSA ASO, Librarian, Steno, Download at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Answer Key 2023 has been released for JSA, PRT Re Exam, SSA ASO, Librarian, and Steno Posts. Candidates can check the direct link to response sheet here.

KVS Answer Key 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) uploaded the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Librarian, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA/LDC) and PRT (Re-exam.). Candidates can download Answer Key of KVS exam for ASO, LDC, Librarian, etc posts and submit their challenge if any.

KVS Answer Key Overview 2023



Name of the Organization Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Post Name Librarian, ASO, SSA, Stenographer Grade-II, JSA and PRT (Re-exam.) Exam Date 01 to 11 March 2023 Answer Key Date March 17, 2023 Answer Key Objection Date March 17 to 20, 2023 Official website kvsangathan.nic.in

How to Download KVS Non Teaching Answer Key 2023?

The candidates can check the steps to download KVS Answer Key from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Sangathan- kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Link to view/challenge answer keys for JSA/SSA/ASO/Steno/Librarian/PRT(re-exam).'

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Download KVS PRT Re Exam Answer Key, KVS Librarian Answer Key, KVS ASO Answer Key, KVS SSA Answer Key, KVS JSA Answer Key and KVS Steno Answer Key

KVS Answer Key 2023 Download Link

KVS Non-Teaching Answer Key Links are on the official website using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates can also download KVS response sheet by clicking on the link provided in this article below:

KVS Answer Key Link for Librarian, ASO, SSA, Stenographer Grade-II, JSA and PRT (Re-exam. Download Link

Raise Objections to KVS Response Sheet 2023

The candidates can challenge an answer of response sheet of KVS in online mode through the link available on the website. The last date for submitting the result is 20 March 2023. The candidates are also required to pay Rs.1000/- per question challenged. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted.

It is to be noted the refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

The challenges, against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject expert(s). If the challenge of KVS answer key is accepted i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject expert(s) in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. The decision of subject expert(s) on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained.