KVS Recruitment 2021 for 27 PGT, HM and Librarian Posts, Apply @kvsangathan.nic.in

How to apply for KVS Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the Dharmendra Patle, Assistant Commissioner latest by 15 January 2021. The last date of the application submission is 15 January 2021.

What is the selection criteria for KVS Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done through an Interview to be conducted at the KVS (HQ) or at any other place decided by KVS (HQ).

What is the qualification required for KVS PGT Recruitment 2021?

Post Graduation with 55% marks from a recognized University.

What is the last date for KVS Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode on or before 15 January 2021.

How many vacancies are released for KVS Recruitment 2021?

A total of 27 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, HM/Librarian to KVS ZIETs for the Academic Year 2021-2022.