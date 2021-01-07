KVS Recruitment 2021 for 27 PGT, HM and Librarian Posts, Apply @kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS Recruitment 2021 for 27 PGT, HM and Librarian Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
KVS Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Post Graduate Teacher, HM/Librarian to KVS ZIETs for the Academic Year 2021-2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode on or before 15 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 January 2021
KVS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- PGT - 20 Posts
- HM - 6 Posts
- Librarian - 1 Post
KVS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- PGT - Post Graduation with 55% marks from a recognized University.
- Librarian - Master’s Degree in Library Science; The candidate must have attended at least 2 years in service courses of not less 2-week duration.
- HMs - Minimum Graduation with 50% Marks; Must have attended minimum 3 years in service courses/work shops higher than school level of not less than 3-day duration of which at least 1 as Associate Director/Resource Person.
KVS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done through an Interview to be conducted at the KVS (HQ) or at any other place decided by KVS (HQ).
KVS Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
- PGT - BP (Rs. 56100 - 177500), 7th CPC Pay Matrix Table Level 10
- Librarian - BP (Rs. 44900-142400), 7th CPC Pay Matrix Table Level 7
- HMs - BP (Rs. 44900-142400), 7th CPC Pay Matrix Table Level 7
Download KVS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for KVS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the Dharmendra Patle, Assistant Commissioner latest by 15 January 2021. The last date of the application submission is 15 January 2021.
Latest Government Jobs:
DRDO GTRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT, 150 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from tomorrow @rac.gov.in
Rajasthan High Court District Judge Recruitment 2021: 85 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 27 January
UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @ugc.ac.in for Consultant Posts