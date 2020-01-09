केन्द्रीय विद्यालय (KVS) 2018 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ लाइब्रेरियन: सिलेबस और परीक्षा पैटर्न

(i) Childhood and development of children:Prospective in development, Physical — Motor Development, Social and Emotional development, Chlldhood

(ii) Education and Curriculum: Learning, Learner and Teaching, Knowledge and curriculum, Facilitating personal growth, application In teaching, Knowledge and Methods of enquiry, Learners and their context, Pedagogic practice and the process of Learning ICT in education.

iii) Methodology: Understanding Language and early Literacy, Mathematics Education for primary school child, Listening and Speaking, Reading, Writing, Language and Communication, Planning for Teaching, Classroom Management.

iv) Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education: Inclusive Education, Children with Special Needs, Gender, School and Society.