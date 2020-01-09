केन्द्रीय विद्यालय (KVS) 2018 PGT/ TGT/ PRT/ लाइब्रेरियन: सिलेबस और परीक्षा पैटर्न

केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन (KVS) ने वर्ष 2018 में प्रिंसिपल, वाइस-प्रिंसिपल, पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट टीचर्स (PGT), प्रशिक्षित स्नातक शिक्षक (TGT), लाइब्रेरियन, प्राइमरी शिक्षक (PRT) और प्राइमरी शिक्षक (संगीत) के पदों पर शिक्षक कर्मचारियों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया में कुल 8339 रिक्तियों हेतु आवेदन-पत्र आमंत्रित किए हैं। ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण प्रक्रिया 24 अगस्त, 2018 को शुरू हो चुकी है और 23 सितंबर, 2018 तक जारी रहेगी। उम्मीदवार KVS की वेबसाइट www.kvsangathan.nic.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है। लिखित परीक्षा को ऑफलाइन मोड में आयोजित किया जाएगा।
आइए- केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन (KVS) के विभिन्न शिक्षण पदों के परीक्षा पैटर्न और सिलेबस पर एक नज़र डालते हैं-
KVS PGT शिक्षक परीक्षा पैटर्न 2018
|
टेस्ट
|
विषय
|
प्रश्नों की संख्या
|
कुल अंक
|
समय
|
भाग - I
|
सामान्य इंग्लिश
|
10
|
10
|
3 घंटे
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
10
|
10
|
भाग - II
|
सामान्य ज्ञान व कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
10
|
10
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
10
|
10
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
10
|
10
|
शिक्षा शास्त्र
|
20
|
20
|
विषय संबंधित
|
80
|
80
|
कुल
|
150
|
150
KVS PGT शिक्षक सिलेबस 2018
आइये- भाग-I और भाग-II के सिलेबस पर एक नज़र डालते हैं-
|
KVS PGT भाग-I सिलेबस
|
सामान्य इंग्लिश
|
Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, इत्यादि.
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
विलोम-शब्द, शब्दावली, व्याकरण, समानार्थी, वाक्य के अनुवाद, रिक्त स्थान को भरना, त्रुटि का पता लगाना, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, वाक्यांश / मुहावरे, बहुवचन रूप, इत्यादि.
|
KVS PGT भाग-II सिलेबस
|
सामान्य ज्ञान व कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
महत्वपूर्ण दिन, भारतीय इतिहास, पुस्तकें और लेखक, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, बजट और पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं, सामान्य राजनीति, करंट अफेयर्स - राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था, भारत की राजधानियां, विज्ञान- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं राष्ट्रीय संगठनों, विज्ञान के राजधानियों - आविष्कार और डिस्कवरी, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, खेल, संक्षिप्त रूप, विभिन्न देश और उनकी राजधानियां.
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc.
Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument.
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
कंप्यूटर के बेसिक्स, पेंट ब्रश का उपयोग, पेंट में अन्य फीचर्स, डेस्कटॉप और अन्य कंप्यूटर उपकरण, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, वर्ड डाक्यूमेंट्स की फॉर्मेटिंग, इंटरनेट, कंप्यूटर का इतिहास, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, विंडोज को एक्सप्लोर करना, पावरपॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन इत्यादि।
|
शिक्षा शास्त्र
|
(i) Pedagogical Concerns
(a) Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches.
(b) Planning: lnstructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan
(c) Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Work books, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology.
(d) Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test.
(ii) Inclusive Education
(a) Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity)
(b) Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications:
1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf Blind)
2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability)
3. Physical Disabilities: celebral palsy and loco motor
(c) Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability.
(d) Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities.
(e) Constitutional Provisions
(f) Education & Technology
(iii) Communication & interaction
Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication.
|
विषय संबंधित
|
हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, भौतिकी, रसायन विज्ञान, गणित, जीवविज्ञान, इतिहास, भूगोल, अर्थशास्त्र, वाणिज्य और कंप्यूटर विज्ञान
KVS TGT शिक्षक परीक्षा पैटर्न 2018
|
टेस्ट
|
विषय
|
प्रश्नों की संख्या
|
कुल अंक
|
समय
|
भाग - I
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
10
|
10
|
2 घंटे 30 मिनट
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
10
|
10
|
भाग - II
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
40
|
40
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
40
|
40
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
10
|
10
|
शिक्षा शास्त्र
|
40
|
40
|
कुल
|
150
|
150
KVS TGT (हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, विज्ञान, गणित, सामाजिक अध्ययन) शिक्षक सिलेबस 2018
आइये- भाग-I और भाग-II के सिलेबस पर एक नज़र डालते हैं-
|
KVS TGT भाग-I सिलेबस
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc.
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
विलोम-शब्द, शब्दावली, व्याकरण, समानार्थी, वाक्य के अनुवाद, रिक्त स्थान को भरना, त्रुटि का पता लगाना, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, वाक्यांश / मुहावरे, बहुवचन रूप, इत्यादि.
|
KVS TGT भाग-II सिलेबस
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
महत्वपूर्ण दिन, भारतीय इतिहास, पुस्तकें और लेखक, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, बजट और पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं, सामान्य राजनीति, करंट अफेयर्स - राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था, भारत की राजधानियां, विज्ञान- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं राष्ट्रीय संगठनों, विज्ञान के राजधानियों - आविष्कार और डिस्कवरी, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, खेल, संक्षिप्त रूप, विभिन्न देश और उनकी राजधानियां.
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc.
Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument.
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
कंप्यूटर के बेसिक्स, पेंट ब्रश का उपयोग, पेंट में अन्य फीचर्स, डेस्कटॉप और अन्य कंप्यूटर उपकरण, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, वर्ड डाक्यूमेंट्स की फॉर्मेटिंग, इंटरनेट, कंप्यूटर का इतिहास, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, विंडोज को एक्सप्लोर करना, पावरपॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन इत्यादि।
|
शिक्षा शास्त्र
|
(i) Pedagogical Concerns
(a) Curriculum: Meaning, Principles, types of curriculum organization, approaches.
(b) Planning: lnstructional Plan- Year Plan, Unit Plan, Lesson Plan
(c) Instructional material and resources: Text Books, Work books, Supplementary material AV aids, Laboratories, Library, Clubs-Museums-Community, Information and Communication Technology.
(d) Evaluation: Types, tools, Characteristics of a good test, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Analysis and interpretation of Scholastic Achievement Test.
(ii) Inclusive Education
(a) Understanding diversities: concept types (disability as a dimension of diversity)
(b) Disability as a social construct, classification of disability and its educational implications:
1. Sensory Impairment (Hearing Impairment, Visual Impairment and Deaf Blind)
2. Cognitive Disabilities: (Autism Spectrum Disorder; Intellectual Disability and Specific Learning Disability)
3. Physical Disabilities: celebral palsy and loco motor
(c) Philosophy of inclusion with special reference to children with disability.
(d) Process of Inclusion: concern issues across disabilities.
(e) Constitutional Provisions
(iii) Communication & interaction
Theory of Communication, Types of Communication, Communication & language, Communication in the classroom, barriers in communication.
(iv) Understanding Learning
Concept, Nature of Learning – input-process-outcome, Factors of Learning – Personal and Environmental, Approaches to learning and their applicability — Behaviourism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Plaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohier, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura), Dimensions of Learning — Cognitive. Affective and Performance, Motivation and Sustenance- its role in learning, Memory & Forgetting, Transfer of Learning. Design of Learning activities and classroom processes, pedagogic practices, and creating democratic learning environments that include diverse children’s knowledge and social experiences in the classroom.
KVS TGT (P & HE, WE, AE) शिक्षक परीक्षा पैटर्न 2018
|
टेस्ट
|
विषय
|
प्रश्नों की संख्या
|
कुल अंक
|
समय
|
भाग - I
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
10
|
10
|
2 घंटे 30 मिनट
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
10
|
10
|
भाग - II
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
10
|
10
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
10
|
10
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
10
|
10
|
सम्बंधित विषय
|
100
|
100
|
कुल
|
150
|
150
KVS TGT (शारीरिक और स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा, कला शिक्षा और कार्य अनुभव) शिक्षक पाठ्यक्रम 2018
|
KVS TGT भाग-I सिलेबस
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc.
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
विलोम-शब्द, शब्दावली, व्याकरण, समानार्थी, वाक्य के अनुवाद, रिक्त स्थान को भरना, त्रुटि का पता लगाना, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, वाक्यांश / मुहावरे, बहुवचन रूप, इत्यादि.
|
KVS TGT भाग-II सिलेबस
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
महत्वपूर्ण दिन, भारतीय इतिहास, पुस्तकें और लेखक, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, बजट और पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं, सामान्य राजनीति, करंट अफेयर्स - राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था, भारत की राजधानियां, विज्ञान- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं राष्ट्रीय संगठनों, विज्ञान के राजधानियों - आविष्कार और डिस्कवरी, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, खेल, संक्षिप्त रूप, विभिन्न देश और उनकी राजधानियां.
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc.
Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument.
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
कंप्यूटर के बेसिक्स, पेंट ब्रश का उपयोग, पेंट में अन्य फीचर्स, डेस्कटॉप और अन्य कंप्यूटर उपकरण, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, वर्ड डाक्यूमेंट्स की फॉर्मेटिंग, इंटरनेट, कंप्यूटर का इतिहास, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, विंडोज को एक्सप्लोर करना, पावरपॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन इत्यादि।
|
सम्बंधित विषय
|
शारीरिक और स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा, कला शिक्षा और कार्य अनुभव
KVS PRT शिक्षक परीक्षा पैटर्न 2018
|
टेस्ट
|
विषय
|
प्रश्नों की संख्या
|
कुल अंक
|
समय
|
भाग - I
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
10
|
10
|
2 घंटे 30 मिनट
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
10
|
10
|
भाग - II
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
10
|
10
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
10
|
10
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
10
|
10
|
शिक्षा शास्त्र
|
20
|
20
|
विषय-संबंधित
|
80
|
80
|
कुल
|
150
|
150
KVS PRT शिक्षक सिलेबस 2018
आइये- भाग-I और भाग-II के सिलेबस पर एक नज़र डालते हैं-
|
KVS PRT भाग-I सिलेबस
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc.
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
विलोम-शब्द, शब्दावली, व्याकरण, समानार्थी, वाक्य के अनुवाद, रिक्त स्थान को भरना, त्रुटि का पता लगाना, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, वाक्यांश / मुहावरे, बहुवचन रूप, इत्यादि.
|
KVS PRT भाग-II सिलेबस
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
महत्वपूर्ण दिन, भारतीय इतिहास, पुस्तकें और लेखक, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, बजट और पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं, सामान्य राजनीति, करंट अफेयर्स - राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था, भारत की राजधानियां, विज्ञान- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं राष्ट्रीय संगठनों, विज्ञान के राजधानियों - आविष्कार और डिस्कवरी, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, खेल, संक्षिप्त रूप, विभिन्न देश और उनकी राजधानियां.
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc.
Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument.
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
कंप्यूटर के बेसिक्स, पेंट ब्रश का उपयोग, पेंट में अन्य फीचर्स, डेस्कटॉप और अन्य कंप्यूटर उपकरण, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, वर्ड डाक्यूमेंट्स की फॉर्मेटिंग, इंटरनेट, कंप्यूटर का इतिहास, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, विंडोज को एक्सप्लोर करना, पावरपॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन इत्यादि।
|
शिक्षा-शास्त्र
|
(i) Childhood and development of children:Prospective in development, Physical — Motor Development, Social and Emotional development, Chlldhood
(ii) Education and Curriculum: Learning, Learner and Teaching, Knowledge and curriculum, Facilitating personal growth, application In teaching, Knowledge and Methods of enquiry, Learners and their context, Pedagogic practice and the process of Learning ICT in education.
iii) Methodology: Understanding Language and early Literacy, Mathematics Education for primary school child, Listening and Speaking, Reading, Writing, Language and Communication, Planning for Teaching, Classroom Management.
iv) Diversity, Gender and Inclusive Education: Inclusive Education, Children with Special Needs, Gender, School and Society.
KVS PRT संगीत शिक्षक परीक्षा पैटर्न 2018
|
टेस्ट
|
विषय
|
प्रश्नों की संख्या
|
कुल अंक
|
समय
|
भाग - I
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
10
|
10
|
2 घंटे 30 मिनट
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
10
|
10
|
भाग - II
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
10
|
10
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
10
|
10
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
10
|
10
|
विषय-सम्बंधित
|
100
|
100
|
कुल
|
150
|
150
KVS PRT संगीत शिक्षक सिलेबस 2018
|
KVS PRT भाग-I सिलेबस
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc.
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
विलोम-शब्द, शब्दावली, व्याकरण, समानार्थी, वाक्य के अनुवाद, रिक्त स्थान को भरना, त्रुटि का पता लगाना, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, वाक्यांश / मुहावरे, बहुवचन रूप, इत्यादि.
|
KVS PRT भाग-II सिलेबस
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
महत्वपूर्ण दिन, भारतीय इतिहास, पुस्तकें और लेखक, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, बजट और पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं, सामान्य राजनीति, करंट अफेयर्स - राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था, भारत की राजधानियां, विज्ञान- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं राष्ट्रीय संगठनों, विज्ञान के राजधानियों - आविष्कार और डिस्कवरी, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, खेल, संक्षिप्त रूप, विभिन्न देश और उनकी राजधानियां.
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc.
Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument.
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
कंप्यूटर के बेसिक्स, पेंट ब्रश का उपयोग, पेंट में अन्य फीचर्स, डेस्कटॉप और अन्य कंप्यूटर उपकरण, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, वर्ड डाक्यूमेंट्स की फॉर्मेटिंग, इंटरनेट, कंप्यूटर का इतिहास, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, विंडोज को एक्सप्लोर करना, पावरपॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन इत्यादि।
|
विषय-सम्बंधित
|
संगीत विद्या
KVS लाइब्रेरियन परीक्षा पैटर्न 2018
|
टेस्ट
|
विषय
|
प्रश्नों की संख्या
|
कुल अंक
|
समय
|
भाग - I
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
10
|
10
|
2 घंटे 30 मिनट
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
10
|
10
|
भाग - II
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
10
|
10
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
10
|
10
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
10
|
10
|
विषय-सम्बंधित
|
100
|
100
|
कुल
|
150
|
150
KVS लाइब्रेरियन सिलेबस 2018
|
KVS Librarian Part-I Syllabus
|
सामान्य अंग्रेजी
|
Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks. Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms, Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, etc.
|
सामान्य हिंदी
|
विलोम-शब्द, शब्दावली, व्याकरण, समानार्थी, वाक्य के अनुवाद, रिक्त स्थान को भरना, त्रुटि का पता लगाना, कॉम्प्रिहेंशन, वाक्यांश / मुहावरे, बहुवचन रूप, इत्यादि.
|
KVS Librarian Part-II Syllabus
|
सामान्य ज्ञान और कर्रेंट अफेयर्स
|
महत्वपूर्ण दिन, भारतीय इतिहास, पुस्तकें और लेखक, भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन, पुरस्कार और सम्मान, बजट और पंचवर्षीय योजनाओं, सामान्य राजनीति, करंट अफेयर्स - राष्ट्रीय और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था, भारत की राजधानियां, विज्ञान- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय एवं राष्ट्रीय संगठनों, विज्ञान के राजधानियों - आविष्कार और डिस्कवरी, विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी, खेल, संक्षिप्त रूप, विभिन्न देश और उनकी राजधानियां.
|
रीजनिंग एबिलिटी
|
Arithmetic Number Series, Spatial Orientation, Observation, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Arithmetical Reasoning, Non-verbal series, Analogies, Discrimination, Visual Memory, Similarities and Differences, Spatial Visualization, Coding and Decoding etc.
Number Series, Letter and Symbol Series, Verbal Classification, Essential Part, Verbal Reasoning, Logical Problems, Analogies, Theme Detection, Cause and Effect, Artificial Language, Matching Definitions, Making Judgments, Statement and Conclusion, Logical Deduction, Statement and Argument.
|
कंप्यूटर साक्षरता
|
कंप्यूटर के बेसिक्स, पेंट ब्रश का उपयोग, पेंट में अन्य फीचर्स, डेस्कटॉप और अन्य कंप्यूटर उपकरण, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, वर्ड डाक्यूमेंट्स की फॉर्मेटिंग, इंटरनेट, कंप्यूटर का इतिहास, वर्ड प्रोसेसर, विंडोज को एक्सप्लोर करना, पावरपॉइंट प्रेजेंटेशन इत्यादि।