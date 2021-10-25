Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 for Constable Posts: 10th Pass Apply

The Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh is looking for 213 Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF. Check Details Here.

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF against 213 vacancies in the Pay Level-2 (19900-63200) on its website (police.ladakh.gov.in).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online within 30 days from the date of activation of the application link.

Ladakh Police Constable Notification

Ladakh Police Constable Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - within 30 days from the date of activation of the link.

Ladakh Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF - 213 Posts

Ladakh Police Constable Salary:

Rs. 19900-63200

Ladakh Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th class passed from a recognized Board of School Education (8th passed form a recognized school for any serving Special Police Officer (SPO) with a continous period of engagement of minimum three years).

Ladakh Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

Physical Standards:

Height:

Male- Minimum 162 cms

Female - Minimum 152 cms

Chest (Male only):

Un-expanded.- Minimum 81 cms.

Expanded.- Minimum 85 cms.

Selection Process for Ladakh Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Measurement Test - Qualifying Physical Endurance Test - 50 Scrutiny of original documents / testimonials Desired Qualification Test - 5% of the maximum marks of 3 the examination Written examination (objective type) - 100

How to Apply Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

