Ladakh Police Recruitment 2021 for Constable Posts: 10th Pass Apply

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Administration Of Union Territory Of Ladakh Police Headquarters (Leh) Ladakh has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF against 213 vacancies in the Pay Level-2 (19900-63200) on its website (police.ladakh.gov.in).
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online within 30 days from the date of activation of the application link.
Ladakh Police Constable Notification
Ladakh Police Constable Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - within 30 days from the date of activation of the link.
Ladakh Police Constable Vacancy Details
Constable Executive, Armed/IRP, HG/CD/SDRF - 213 Posts
Ladakh Police Constable Salary:
Rs. 19900-63200
Ladakh Police Constable Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
10th class passed from a recognized Board of School Education (8th passed form a recognized school for any serving Special Police Officer (SPO) with a continous period of engagement of minimum three years).
Ladakh Police Constable Age Limit:
18 to 28 years
Physical Standards:
Height:
- Male- Minimum 162 cms
- Female - Minimum 152 cms
Chest (Male only):
- Un-expanded.- Minimum 81 cms.
- Expanded.- Minimum 85 cms.
Selection Process for Ladakh Police Constable Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Physical Measurement Test - Qualifying
- Physical Endurance Test - 50
- Scrutiny of original documents / testimonials
- Desired Qualification Test - 5% of the maximum marks of 3 the examination Written examination (objective type) - 100
How to Apply Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?
