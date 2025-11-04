Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Deadline Approaching — Will You Still Get the ₹1,500 Benefit After November 18?

SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Last Date: Eligible applicants can apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC till 18 Nov 2025. The applicants will only receive the benefits under the scheme, if their eKYC is done. The eKYC can be done through the official portal- www.ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Check this article for Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC details, installment, eligibility criteria, last date for eKYC, and other related information.

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC
Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Last Date: The Ladki Bahin Yojana is targeted to make women financially independent and empower them. The scheme was launched by the Maharashtra Government in June 2024 by the name Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to support women by providing them financial assistance which will help in their financial security and social upliftment. In order to avail the benefits under the scheme, the applicants are required to mandatorily complete the eKYC process. The eKYC process needs to be done annually. The last date to complete the eKYC process is 18 November 2025.

Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Women & Child Development Department of the Maharashtra Government. The aim of the scheme is to make women empowered and self-reliant. The beneficiaries under the scheme are the women of Maharashtra who are in the age group of 21-65 years. The government will provide the monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC 2025

The Women & Child Development Department Minister, Aditi S Tatkare has announced that in order to avail the benefits under the scheme, all the applicants are mandatorily required to complete the eKYC process. The process was started on 18 September 2025 and the last date to register is 18 November 2025.

Ladki Bahin eKYC

Steps to do eKYC for Ladki Bahin Yojana

The applicants who are eligible to apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana can complete their eKYC process by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website- ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for the Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC.

  • You will be redirected to a new page where you have to mention your Aadhaar number and captcha and then tick the declaration box.

  • Now, click on the Generate OTP button.

  • Your e-KYC has been completed successfully.

Direct Link for Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC process 2025

Who is eligible for Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is launched for women of Maharashtra state only. The eligibility criteria to apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana is mentioned below. To apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a woman must be:

  • Resident of Maharashtra

  • Between 21-65 years of age

  • Belongs to a family whose annual income is less than or equal to ₹2,50,000

  • Have an aadhaar-linked bank account

  • Comes under one of the following categories:

    • Married woman

    • Widow

    • Divorced woman

    • Abandoned/Destitute woman

    • One unmarried woman per family

Who is not eligible to apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The women applicants who wish to apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025 may be excluded due to the following conditions:

  • If the annual family income exceeds ₹2,50,000.

  • If any family member is an income tax payee.

  • If any of the family members is a permanent/regular government employee, PSU worker, or pensioner.

  • If the woman applicant is already receiving financial benefits under another government scheme.

  • If any family member is a current or former MP/MLA.

  • If any family member holds senior positions like Chairman or Director in government bodies.

