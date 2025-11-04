Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Deadline Approaching — Will You Still Get the ₹1,500 Benefit After November 18?

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Last Date: The Ladki Bahin Yojana is targeted to make women financially independent and empower them. The scheme was launched by the Maharashtra Government in June 2024 by the name Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to support women by providing them financial assistance which will help in their financial security and social upliftment. In order to avail the benefits under the scheme, the applicants are required to mandatorily complete the eKYC process. The eKYC process needs to be done annually. The last date to complete the eKYC process is 18 November 2025.

Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Women & Child Development Department of the Maharashtra Government. The aim of the scheme is to make women empowered and self-reliant. The beneficiaries under the scheme are the women of Maharashtra who are in the age group of 21-65 years. The government will provide the monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of the women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).