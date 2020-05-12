Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 10 Sr. Resident Posts

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Delhi (LBSH Delhi) has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on 14 May 2020.

Important Date:

Senior Resident Walk-in-Interview Date - 14 May 2020

Time - 10 AM to 11:30 AM

Lal Bhadur Shastri Hospital Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 10 Posts

Anesthesia - 04 Posts

Obs & Gyn - 02 Posts

Pediatrics - 02 Posts

Radiology - 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Lal Bhadur Shastri Hospital Sr Resident Posts Job

Pediatrics - PG Degree/Diploma in Paediatrics

Obs & Gynae - PG Degree/Diploma in Obs & Gynae

Anesthesia - PG Degree/Diploma In Anaesthesiology

Radiology - PG Degree/Diploma in Radiology

Delhi Medical Council Registration Certificate. Those who have applied for it are also eligible

Candidates who have already done three years Sr Residency in any central/state govt. hospital or autonomous bodies shall not be eligible for selection, however, if fresh candidates are not available , they shall be allowed to appear in the interview

Upper Age Limit:

Senior Resident - 40 Years as on 01/ 04/ 2020

(Age Relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Pay Scale:

Pay Matrix 11+ usual allowances as applicable under the Residency Scheme

How to Apply for the Lal Bhadur Shastri Hospital Sr Resident Jobs 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and walk in for interview at Establishment Branch, Lal Bhadur Shastri Hospital, Khichripur, Delhi 110 091 on 14 May 2020 between 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The candidates should bring original as well as of self-attested photocopies of certificates (PG Degree/Diploma, DMC Registration, Age Proof,attempt certificate) and one recent size photo.

Lal Bhadur Shastri Hospital Sr Resident Recruitment Notification PDF