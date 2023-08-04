CBSE Legislature Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 5

Legislature Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 5 - Legislature of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 5 - Legislature of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers in the answer key provided at the end of the article.

10 MCQs on Ch 5 - Legislature

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 5 - Legislature from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:

Question 1:

What is the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha in India?

A) 530 B) 545 C) 550 D) 560

Question 2:

Who presides over the joint session of the Parliament in India?

A) President of India B) Prime Minister of India C) Speaker of Lok Sabha D) Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Question 3:

The legislative power of the Indian Parliament is subject to the:

A) President's approval B) Supreme Court's approval C) Prime Minister's approval D) Constitution's provisions

Question 4:

The Council of States in India is known as:

A) House of Representatives B) Lok Sabha C) Rajya Sabha D) Vidhan Parishad

Question 5:

How many members are nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India?

A) 10 B) 12 C) 15 D) 20

Question 6:

The system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote is used in the elections of:

A) Lok Sabha B) Rajya Sabha C) State Legislative Assemblies D) President of India

Question 7:

Which of the following bills can not be introduced in Rajya Sabha?

A) Money Bills B) Ordinary Bills C) Finance Bills D) Constitutional Amendment Bills

Question 8:

In the Parliament, a no-confidence motion against the government is moved against:

A) The President B) The Council of Ministers of the Government C) The Speaker D) The Leader of Opposition

Question 9:

A money bill introduced in the Lok Sabha:

A) Requires the President's prior approval B) Can be introduced by the Rajya Sabha C) Can not be introduced by the a Minister D) Can be introduced in any house of Parliament

Question 10:

The term of the Rajya Sabha member is:

A) 5 years B) 6 years C) 3 years D) 4 years

ANSWER KEY:

C) 550 C) Speaker of the Lok Sabha D) Constitution's provisions C) Rajya Sabha B) 12 B) Rajya Sabha A) Money Bills B) The Council of Ministers of the Government A) Requires the President's prior approval B) 6 years

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for History Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also Read - CBSE Chapterwise MCQs for Political Theory, Political Science Class 11 NCERT from the Revised Syllabus (2023 - 2024)

Also Read - Comprehensive MCQs of NCERT Class 9 History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics: Chapterwise and Subjectwise Revised Syllabus Download PDF 2023 - 2024