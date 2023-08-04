CBSE Legislature Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 5

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 5 - Legislature of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers in the answer key provided at the end of the article.
10 MCQs on Ch 5 - Legislature
Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 5 - Legislature from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:
Question 1:
What is the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha in India?
- A) 530
- B) 545
- C) 550
- D) 560
Question 2:
Who presides over the joint session of the Parliament in India?
- A) President of India
- B) Prime Minister of India
- C) Speaker of Lok Sabha
- D) Chairman of Rajya Sabha
Question 3:
The legislative power of the Indian Parliament is subject to the:
- A) President's approval
- B) Supreme Court's approval
- C) Prime Minister's approval
- D) Constitution's provisions
Question 4:
The Council of States in India is known as:
- A) House of Representatives
- B) Lok Sabha
- C) Rajya Sabha
- D) Vidhan Parishad
Question 5:
How many members are nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India?
- A) 10
- B) 12
- C) 15
- D) 20
Question 6:
The system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote is used in the elections of:
- A) Lok Sabha
- B) Rajya Sabha
- C) State Legislative Assemblies
- D) President of India
Question 7:
Which of the following bills can not be introduced in Rajya Sabha?
- A) Money Bills
- B) Ordinary Bills
- C) Finance Bills
- D) Constitutional Amendment Bills
Question 8:
In the Parliament, a no-confidence motion against the government is moved against:
- A) The President
- B) The Council of Ministers of the Government
- C) The Speaker
- D) The Leader of Opposition
Question 9:
A money bill introduced in the Lok Sabha:
- A) Requires the President's prior approval
- B) Can be introduced by the Rajya Sabha
- C) Can not be introduced by the a Minister
- D) Can be introduced in any house of Parliament
Question 10:
The term of the Rajya Sabha member is:
- A) 5 years
- B) 6 years
- C) 3 years
- D) 4 years
ANSWER KEY:
- C) 550
- C) Speaker of the Lok Sabha
- D) Constitution's provisions
- C) Rajya Sabha
- B) 12
- B) Rajya Sabha
- A) Money Bills
- B) The Council of Ministers of the Government
- A) Requires the President's prior approval
- B) 6 years
