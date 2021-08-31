LIC AAO Result 2021 to release soon @licindia.in, Check LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims Result Expected Date Here

LIC 2021 Prelims Result has been announced by Life Insurance Corporation. Check AAO AE Result Download Link and other details here.

LIC AAO Result 2021: Life Insurance Corporation will soon release the prelims result of Assistant Engineers/ Assistant Architect & Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) on its website. All those who appeared in the LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims Exam 2021 will be able to download their result through the official website of LIC.i.e.licindia.in.

The LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims Exam was conducted on 28 August 2021 at various exam centres across the country. The candidates who attended the exam are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be intimated through the official announcement via email/SMS. The candidates are advised to bookmark this article for future reference. Candidates will be able to download LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims Result Directly, once activated.

How and Where to Download LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims 2021?

Visit the official website of LIC.i.e.licindia.in. Click on ‘LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims 2021 Result flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. The LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download LIC AAO AE & Other Prelims 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

This drive is being done to recruit 250+ vacancies of Assistant Engineers (A.E) - Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP & Assistant Architect (A.A) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. Selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The time and date of the exam will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.