LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 Soon: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to release the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on its official website. Check downloading steps here. 

LIC AAO Admit Card 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC  will soon release the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on its official website. LIC is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on 17/20 February 2023. 
 
All those candidates applied successfully for the 300 posts of  Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) can download their Admit Card from the official website of  Life Insurance Corporation of India i.e. licindia.in, once it is uploaded.
 
Earlier Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has invited online applications for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) on its official website. 
 
Selection for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) will be done e through a three tiered process consisting-
Phase-I Preliminary Examination
Phase-II Main Examination
Phase-III Interview
 
 
LIC will be conducting the Preliminary Examination on 17-20 February 2022 which will be conducted in objective mode. 
The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) -
Subject  Number of  Questions Maximum Marks
Reasoning Ability 35 35
Quantitative Aptitude  35  35
English Language  30 30
 
 
Process to Download: LIC AAO Admit Card 2023
 
  1. Visit the official website - licindia.in
  2. Go to 'Career' Section given at the bottom of the homepage
  3. Click on the link 'Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist)2023' on the home page. 
  4. A new page will open where you will have to provide your login credentials. 
  5. You will get your Admit Card in a new window. 
  6. Download and save the LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 for future reference. 

FAQ

What documents are required to download LIC AAO Admit Card 2023?

To download LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 you will have to provide your login credentials including including Roll Number/DOB and others to the link on the home page of LIC.

When will LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 release?

LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 is likely to release soon on the official website of LIC.
