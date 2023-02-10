LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 Soon: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India is likely to release the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on its official website. Check downloading steps here.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC will soon release the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on its official website. LIC is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on 17/20 February 2023.

All those candidates applied successfully for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) can download their Admit Card from the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India i.e. licindia.in, once it is uploaded.

Earlier Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has invited online applications for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) on its official website.

Selection for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) will be done e through a three tiered process consisting-

Phase-I Preliminary Examination Phase-II Main Examination Phase-III Interview

LIC will be conducting the Preliminary Examination on 17-20 February 2022 which will be conducted in objective mode.

The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) -

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Reasoning Ability 35 35 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English Language 30 30

Process to Download: LIC AAO Admit Card 2023