LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 Soon: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2023: The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC will soon release the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on its official website. LIC is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on 17/20 February 2023.
All those candidates applied successfully for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) can download their Admit Card from the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India i.e. licindia.in, once it is uploaded.
Earlier Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has invited online applications for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) on its official website.
Selection for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) will be done e through a three tiered process consisting-
|Phase-I
|Preliminary Examination
|Phase-II
|Main Examination
|Phase-III
|Interview
LIC will be conducting the Preliminary Examination on 17-20 February 2022 which will be conducted in objective mode.
The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) -
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Maximum Marks
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|Quantitative Aptitude
|35
|35
|English Language
|30
|30
Process to Download: LIC AAO Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website - licindia.in
- Go to 'Career' Section given at the bottom of the homepage
- Click on the link 'Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist)2023' on the home page.
- A new page will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.
- You will get your Admit Card in a new window.
- Download and save the LIC AAO Admit Card 2023 for future reference.